Boxing - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Imane Khelif of Team Algeria celebrates victory against Anna Luca Hamori of Team Hungary after the Women's 66kg Quarter-final round match on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at North Paris Arena on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Imane Khelif has emerged as one of the most talked-about athletes in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Competing in the women's welterweight division, the Algerian boxer secured her bronze medal by decisively defeating Hungary's Luca Anna Hamori with a 5-0 victory in the previous round.

Boxing - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 6
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Imane Khelif of Team Algeria and Angela Carini of Team Italy exchange punches during the Women's 66kg preliminary round match on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at North Paris Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The boxer has sparked significant Olympic controversy due to the International Boxing Association's (IBA) decision to ban her from its competitions last year after she failed a gender test. Nevertheless, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) permitted her participation, asserting that all women have the right to compete

The Algerian boxer will face Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng in a match for a spot in the finals.

The fight is scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, at 4:35pm EST. Viewers can watch it live on USA Network and Telemundo, with streaming available on Peacock.

Italian Olympic boxer Angela Carini recently broke down in tears after withdrawing from a match against Imane Khelif, who had failed a gender eligibility test the previous year.

Boxing - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 6
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Imane Khelif of Team Algeria makes her way to the ring prior to her Women's 66kg preliminary round match against Angela Carini of Team Italy on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at North Paris Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. ( Richard Pelham/Getty Images

RELATED: Simone Biles' Husband Blasted For 'Unsettling' Photo Celebrating Her 2024 Olympic Gold Medal Win

In a match that lasted less than a minute, Carini withdrew about 46 seconds into the bout on Thursday after taking a single punch to the face. Khelif, representing Algeria, was then declared the winner.

During the confrontation, red-wearing Khelif delivered one "solid" right hook. The Italian boxer, in blue, raised her hand and walked to her coaches, leading the referee to wave off the bout and declare Carini's forfeit.

Tags
USA network, Peacock