Imane Khelif has emerged as one of the most talked-about athletes in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Competing in the women's welterweight division, the Algerian boxer secured her bronze medal by decisively defeating Hungary's Luca Anna Hamori with a 5-0 victory in the previous round.

The boxer has sparked significant Olympic controversy due to the International Boxing Association's (IBA) decision to ban her from its competitions last year after she failed a gender test. Nevertheless, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) permitted her participation, asserting that all women have the right to compete

The Algerian boxer will face Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng in a match for a spot in the finals.

The fight is scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, at 4:35pm EST. Viewers can watch it live on USA Network and Telemundo, with streaming available on Peacock.

Italian Olympic boxer Angela Carini recently broke down in tears after withdrawing from a match against Imane Khelif, who had failed a gender eligibility test the previous year.

In a match that lasted less than a minute, Carini withdrew about 46 seconds into the bout on Thursday after taking a single punch to the face. Khelif, representing Algeria, was then declared the winner.

During the confrontation, red-wearing Khelif delivered one "solid" right hook. The Italian boxer, in blue, raised her hand and walked to her coaches, leading the referee to wave off the bout and declare Carini's forfeit.