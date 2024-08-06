Elon Musk's daughter, Vivan Jenna Wilson, has spoken out about her father again, this time calling him a "serial adulterer."

In a series of angry Thread posts (it makes sense she doesn't use X, which her father owns) Vivian called out a photo Musk tweeted that misgendered her, saying she would not let his supposed fatherly image "go unchallenged."

She went on to call her father out for lying about her, saying she was "brainwashed" at school.

Post by @vivllainous View on Threads

She wrote: "If you're going to lie about me, why would you choose a method so obnoxious in its stupidity. It's beyond stupid, it's desperate. The fact anyone believed this for even five seconds is beyond me. Not to mention going out of your way to misgender me which is both completely transparent and honestly just sad."

The family fued is not new to the public eye. Vivian, who is openly transgender and from Musk's marriage to author Justine Wilson, started speaking out recently against her father's politics. She specifically took issue with Musk's comment to Jordan Peterson last month that one of his kids had been "killed by the woke mind virus."

Wilson said in her new Threads post that Musk was lying about his own beliefs and brand identity, tearing into his christianity and values.

"You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won't stop fucking lying about your own children. You are not a christian, as far as I'm aware you've never stepped foot in a church."

Perhaps, more pointed around Musk's image, Wilson challenged his advocacy for climate change. "[Y]ou do not give a fuck about climate change and you're lying about multi-planetary civilization as both an excuse, and because you want to seem like the CEO from Ready Player One."

To wrap things up, Wilson told the internet: "All of this is alleged and whatnot so I don't get fucking sued by the way."