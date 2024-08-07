Kevin Hart and Michael Jordan have not been on the best of terms and the comedian has revealed why.

According to 'VIBE,' the 'Ride Along' actor shared that all of the "beef" between the two began after he hosted an event for him.

"Michael's had an attitude with me for years because I hosted a celebrity event for him and he came in late, I saw him coming in late [and] I hit him with [a joke]. It was quick. It was all in fun," Hart recalled to the 'Daily Mail.' "I don't know where it came from. I just hit him with a quick one."

Hart says the NBA icon was icy towards him the last time they saw each other.

"I don't give a s**t," he said. "I could care less. I can f*****g care less. I'm at a point in my life where it's very hard to bother me. I'm 45 years old and it's not about the progression of life. You get to the point where little things don't matter. I'm not the same person I once was."

While a joke may have been the cause of the tensions between the two, Hart has not altered his joke-telling way of doing things. When he appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' he again recounted the cold experience with the Chicago Bulls legend, with a joke about his pants.

"I was like, 'Man, what age do you get to where it's OK to wear your pants that high and nobody addresses it?' 'You're telling me I'm the only one that thinks Mike's pants are past the legal limit for waist,' " the stand up comedian asked, who maintains he has respect for Jordan.

The 6x NBA champion, 61, isn't the only athlete that reportedly has tensions with Hart.

Shaquille O'Neal claims that Kevin Hart "will not call me back."