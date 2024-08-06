Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stepped out sans their wedding rings during their latest sightings as a new report claims their divorce is all but confirmed.

Lopez was photographed in Los Angeles Sunday after returning from the Hamptons in New York, where she celebrated her 55th birthday last month.

Photos obtained by E! News showed Lopez rocking a black tank top, beige linen slacks and nude platform heels for her outing in Beverly Hills with daughter Emme.

The "On the Floor" hitmaker could also be seen sporting large sunglasses and a wicker purse, but her wedding band was nowhere to be seen.

A day prior, her husband also wasn't wearing his wedding ring when he was spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

In photos published by People, Affleck looked unrecognizable as he debuted a shaved faux-hawk and rocked an edgy ensemble comprising a black leather jacket, black Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirt, gray jeans and black boots Saturday.

He completed the look with aviator sunglasses and a black backpack.

In recent weeks, the Oscar winner and his wife have continued to fuel rumors that they are heading for divorce with the listing of their marital property and lack of photos together.

An unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week that Affleck and Lopez's marriage is indeed over but that they are holding off on making an official announcement for the sake of their respective children.

According to the insider, the two stars are "waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved."

"Neither of them want this process to be rushed," the source explained. "They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can."

Another anonymous insider seemingly confirmed the split to People, claiming that Lopez "hasn't seen Ben for weeks" and that the pair are "moving on separately."

After they tied the knot in 2022, Affleck and Lopez blended their families and spent a lot of time together with their five collective kids.

Amid their reported breakup, ET's source said Affleck and Lopez are prioritizing the feelings of their children and making the "transition" as "comfortable" as possible for them.

"They want to make sure the kids are comfortable with the transition and where they are living, etcetera," the insider told the outlet.

"They don't want to make it feel like they're pulling the rug from underneath their children," the source added. "They're making a mutual effort to ensure that this transition is as healthy and easy as possible."

Affleck shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Since they put up their Beverly Hills marital home for sale, Affleck has bought a new home in Los Angeles.

People's source also confirmed that Lopez is now "trying to find a new home to start fresh."