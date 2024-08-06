Gabrielle Union's appearance at the Paris Olympics 2024 has sparked accusations of cosmetic surgery.

On Monday, the 51-year-old actress was photographed watching the artistic gymnastics men's horizontal bar final at Bercy Arena in Paris alongside Taraji P. Henson and activist Tarana Burke.

In photos shared by Fashion Bomb Daily on Instagram, Union looked stunning in a navy blue thigh-length Ralph Lauren dress with red and white details as she cheered on Team USA.

However, some social media users thought Union looked unrecognizable at the 2024 Paris Olympics, noticing that her face appeared visibly swollen.

This triggered speculation that Union may have gotten "too much filler" on her face or gone under the knife.

"Who the hell is this? Where is Gabrielle?" one person commented under the post.

Another speculated, "She should've left her face alone. Too much filler."

"Gurl, leave [your] face alone!" a third user wrote. "It's very puffy."

"She messed with her face," a different user suggested, while another critic opined, "I need these beautiful women to age gracefully."

But other fans simply praised Union for her youthful looks and criticized those speculating about the actress' appearance.

"She looks amazing," one Instagram user commented.

"This woman DOES NOT AGE," another wrote.

"I swear the comments about a woman approaching or is over 50 [are] just disgusting," a third comment read. "We all age. And some of us [have] the access to top skin care products and professionals.... She looks amazing, body is bodying and her face is magazine cover-ready. And she clearly traveled."

In June, Union shared that she sees no issue with people getting injectables and plastic surgery during an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"I'm like, baby, what someone else does, does not impact the price of my bills. So, I think everyone should do what they want to do -- if you like it, I love it," she told the magazine.

While she did not say if she's ever gotten filler or plastic surgery, the "Bring It On" star said she was "open" and has "tried all kinds of" anti-aging procedures.

"For myself, I've tried all kinds of s**t. Some things don't work -- like, my body absorbs Botox like Skittles, so that's not really an option for me, because it doesn't last," Union explained.

Union did share one beauty secret that works for her: platelet-rich plasma (PRP) facials.

"What I love more than anything are PRP facials, when they extract your blood and then put it back into your skin," she said. "I'm open."

According to WebMD, this type of facial involves "placing PRP back into the skin" to encourage cell proliferation, resulting in "tighter, fuller, and smoother" skin.