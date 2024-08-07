Ben Affleck has left Jennifer Lopez feeling "humiliated" as she faces the prospect of a fourth failed marriage, according to a new report.

Multiple outlets, including Entertainment Tonight and TMZ, recently reported that Affleck and Lopez's marriage is over and that the couple may announce their divorce in the coming days.

Their alleged split has made Lopez "furious," an unnamed insider told Page Six.

The source claimed that Affleck "humiliated" Lopez because "he was the one who initiated getting back together."

"He's humiliated her because she made a big deal that he's the love of her life," the insider added. "They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they're not young kids."

The "Argo" director and the "Hustlers" actress rekindled their romance in 2021 -- nearly two decades after they called off their engagement in 2004.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot just a year later in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022. They also had a second wedding in Georgia the following month.

Following their reunion, the two stars seemed set for a fairytale ending, with Lopez even launching a $20 million documentary to tell their love story.

However, rumors that their marriage was on the rocks began popping up in May when the two stopped appearing in public together and Affleck moved out of their Beverly Hills marital home.

Lopez and Affleck have since put up their shared home for sale and ditched their wedding rings.

According to Page Six's source, the singer-actress has struggled to come to terms with the idea that she and Affleck are over partly because of how the breakup will affect their kids.

"There are five kids involved in this," the insider said. "She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over."

Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony.

Affleck has three children from his past marriage with Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

A second anonymous source told the outlet that Affleck hasn't formally filed for divorce yet because he doesn't want to further embarrass Lopez.

"He's very protective of her," the second insider said.

However, ET, citing an unnamed source, reported that the reason why Affleck and Lopez have not announced their "official split" yet was that they want to "make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved."

"Neither of them want this process to be rushed," the insider claimed. "They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can."