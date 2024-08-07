Cardi B ran into a pregnancy scare that rendered her temporarily "paralyzed."

According to 'The Jasmine Brand,' the 'WAP' rap queen detailed a harrowing experience that she called a "freak accident" during a recent X Spaces, formerly Twitter, session. The 31-year-old revealed the incident could have caused major complications.

Although she wasn't specific to what actually took place, the mother of two did detail that the pain was debilitating that she required doses of morphine to make it through.

"I don't know how, something... well — it wasn't little, it actually hurt. It doesn't really happen often, but it [had] become so big to the point I was literally paralyzed," she explained, per the media outlet.

"And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come. But it didn't. Yesterday I was feeling good. I came home, but I came home high as a kite," she explained, referring to a dose of painkillers. The Bronx native made it clear that should the pain come back, she'd demand morphine to get by.

"Today, I woke up sober, honey. I'm dying. If I don't feel good in four hours, I'm going to the hospital and I don't give a f**k. I will exaggerate this s**t so I can get more morphine. Morphine me down! I don't give a damn," the Grammy Award-winner said.

In other Cardi news, early last month the emcee was reportedly sued by duo producers Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar. The pair claimed she stole the beat used in their track, "Greasy Fry Bread," to produce her song "Enough (Miami)," per 'Variety.'

Per the media outlet, both producers are seeking damages for copyright infringement, unfair competition, and misappropriation. Meanwhile, the star is turning-heads for new upcoming projects.

Amid her pregnancy and ongoing divorce from her estranged husband Offset, she is reportedly coming to the end of a new project which she plans to release this year.