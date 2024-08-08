Kodak Black is spreading a positive message to the youth of America, but the way he conveyed his advice sparked debates online about the delivery.

The rapper visited a youth football team in Florida this week with encouraging words in a speech. According to 'The Jasmine Brand,' Kodak Black, real name Bill Kahan Kapri, shared a drug-free message.

"Say no to drugs, they're too good," the 27-year-old said. "Y'all going to like them and go crazy."

Kodak Black stops by a youth football team in Florida and gives them a quick speech: 'Say no to drugs, they too good' pic.twitter.com/s2quyY0OGc — Rap Quotes (@RapQuotesyt) August 7, 2024

Some social media users seemingly disapproved of his message. One Twitter user wrote, "Smh telling kids drugs are 'too good' and they'll 'like them too much' is insane." Another shared, "As a kid, if I heard something is 'too good' I'm finna find out myself. Idk if this is the proper approach, brethren lol."

It appeared the "Super Gremlin" rapper had a joint behind his year and was holding a bottle of alcohol while addressing the team.

Per 'Hot New Hip Hop,' one commenter suggested, "Hey you have to be real with them because them kids ain't foolish these days." Others lamented the Florida native's method, with one writing how this "generation is cooked."

While the controversial statements about being drug-free went viral, he told the youth football team the value of teamwork.

"You have to go to school to play football; you've got to have your education. That's how you learn about teamwork and brotherhood," he said. "Team means 'together everyone achieves more.' Ain't no one bigger than the team."

In July, Kodak Black announced he would no longer perform "Super Gremlin" from Sniper Gang's compilation album in 2021 where he bragged about percocets. His reasoning was because he embarked on a sobriety journey.

During a livestream, Black revealed how he's "sober for the most part [...] And I say this, like, around my people them so they know... that [it's] serious. I could talk about it now. You feel me? For the most part bro I be sober, brother."

"Like Batman, I couldn't have waited 'til, like, Saturday [to take drugs]. Now, I can wait a few days... I'm proud of myself," he added, per 'Complex. ' "I ain't saying I couldn't have; it was just like a n***a was scared to be sober."

He shared that his decision hopefully inspires others battling with substance abuse. "... If the Gremlin could do it [...] Y'all could do it."