Popular YouTuber 'Something About Chickens,' also known as Darrell Moten, posted a video Wednesday exposing a sub-niche within the popular "rizz" content market.

According to Moten, 22, streamers in this sub-niche allegedly engaged in behavior where they would flirt with women to persuade them to undress or perform sexual acts on camera. In some cases, streamers reportedly begged women to show themselves or disguise their intentions as part of a game, where the women are enticed to expose themselves to win points or prizes.

The streamers are accused of recording these interactions, editing the footage, and then distributing and profiting from the content. The exposé created a significant concern in how the streamers verified the true age of the individuals involved.

RELATED: Surveillance Footage Shows Sean 'Diddy' Combs Viciously Striking, Kicking, And Dragging Cassie In 2016 — VIDEO

Darrell's year-long investigation named one YouTuber with millions of views across platforms like Instagram and TikTok. The suspected Kick streamer allegedly exploited the platform's lenient approach to moderation.

Darrell claims the streamer used his appearance to entice women into exposing themselves, later selling access to these files for profit. During these video calls, the women allegedly believed they were only visible to streamer, but in reality, they were also being watched by his Discord server members.

These recordings were allegedly uploaded to platforms such as X formerly known as Twitter, Patreon, a private website, and others. The streamer in question would reportedly switch to different host sites whenever the content was flagged.

RELATED: Katt Williams Prediction Of Diddy's 2024 Downfall On 'Club Shay Shay' Resurfaces After Disturbing Cassie Video Leaks

Darrell provided several examples of women who were alleged victims of this behavior, all of whom were under the age of 18. He claims that one woman was 17, another 16, and one as young as 13 at the time of the alleged incidents. He also presented video evidence to support his claims.

For instance, Darrell alleges that in one case, a 17-year-old girl engaged in sexually suggestive conversation with the streamer, performed suggestive acts, and eventually showed nude photographs from her gallery after some seduction. (9:20)

In another clip, a girl explicitly told the host she is 16 years old, yet the streamer allegedly continued to persuade her to expose herself — which she does.

Moten alleges that the streamer would find the women by connecting with them on "Chat with Strangers" websites such as Monkey and Ome.tv. Moten claims to have staked out Ome.tv until he could confront the streamer directly.