Martin Lawrence is not letting any heckler win.

The 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' actor has returned to stand-up comedy, launching his 'Yall Know What It Is" nationwide tour.

Lawrence, 59, shared a clip of his routine on Instagram Wednesday where he checked a heckler in the audience.

While onstage, Lawrence took a brief water break.

As he waited for the water, an audience member can be heard demanding, "Hurry up!"

Before replying, Lawrence can be seen smiling before saying,"F**k you."

"I dare you to run up on stage," he added. "It ain't gonna be no Dave Chappelle s**t. I'll whup your a*s."

The clip, captioned: "Allow me to reintroduce myself," garnered support from the actor's fans.

One commenter wrote, "Bruh wanted to be roasted. This is that Def Comedy Martin, a lot folks don't know about this and ain't ready but you better get ready. @martinlawrence is our G.O.A.T." Another wrote, "Brought that Def Comedy Jam Martin out of him. Ah-ight Now."

Martin Lawrence was the original host of 'Def Jam Comedy' for its first six seasons.

The HBO series was produced by Russell Simmons, Stan Lathan, and Bob Sumner. D. L. Hughley took over emcee duties for its seventh and eighth seasons.

The viral moment comes on the heels of rumors that Lawrence's health may not be up to par.

After a video was posted where he advertised his tour, many took to the comments section with their worries. "He definitely had a stroke or something. All the enthusiasm is gone out of his voice. I hope he's not too bad off. I saw how Hollywood did Bernie [Mac.]"

Lawrence, 59, has worked to dispel rumors about his well-being, including an interview with 'Hot 97' where he shared he's "fine."

"I'm in God's hands. I'm blessed... I'm glad to be waking up every day and everything," he said. "I'm all good. No need for people to be concerned. I'm healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!"

In other Lawrence news, the reunion of the 'Martin' cast at this year's Emmy Awards brought the beloved 90s sitcom back into the spotlight.

His is production company, 'RunTelDat,' along with Marvin Peart's WonderHill Studios, are aiming for a more enduring comeback with "Young Martin," an hour-long drama series.

'Young Martin' is a contemporary narrative exploring the origins of Martin Payne, a charming teenager navigating the complexities of growing up. This reimagining of Lawrence's character from the original 'Martin' series pays homage to its predecessor, which originally aired on FOX from 1992 to 1997 for five seasons.