In this latest edition of viral Olympics photos and videos, another set of heartwarming and incredible moments have been brought to the surface.

Here are the major Olympic moments that dominated the internet this Thursday, from Arshad Nadeem making history for Pakistan to a father cheering up his crying daughter.

Arshad Nadeem becomes Pakistan's first ever Olympics champion:

You just became Pakistan's first ever athletics Olympic champion. 🇵🇰🥹 pic.twitter.com/Xiqi2ttCsl — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 8, 2024

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall are an Olympian power couple

Moments like this. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/tFKAeNZ4Uw — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 8, 2024

Letsile Tebogo becomes first African to win the 200m sprint:

HE WINS BOTSWANA'S FIRST EVER OLYMPIC GOLD 🥇 pic.twitter.com/i1FcPKXIyN — ESPN Africa (@ESPNAfrica) August 8, 2024

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone adds a second gold medal and sets world record in the 400m hurdles final:

She adds ANOTHER 400m hurdles gold medal and WORLD RECORD to her collection. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/RJ7reApKfV — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2024

Fred Sirieix, consoling his daughter, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, while she cried over not winning an Olympics medal:

The moment a father consoles daughter after missing out on olympics medal

pic.twitter.com/kSHd4AIH4Z — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) August 8, 2024

Tara Davis-Woodhall winning the gold medal for the Olympic long jump: