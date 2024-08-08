Today in Viral Olympics Photos
In this latest edition of viral Olympics photos and videos, another set of heartwarming and incredible moments have been brought to the surface.
Here are the major Olympic moments that dominated the internet this Thursday, from Arshad Nadeem making history for Pakistan to a father cheering up his crying daughter.
Arshad Nadeem becomes Pakistan's first ever Olympics champion:
Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall are an Olympian power couple
Letsile Tebogo becomes first African to win the 200m sprint:
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone adds a second gold medal and sets world record in the 400m hurdles final:
Fred Sirieix, consoling his daughter, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, while she cried over not winning an Olympics medal:
Tara Davis-Woodhall winning the gold medal for the Olympic long jump: