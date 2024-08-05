The 2024 Paris Olympics is filled with incredible moments, some funny and others more emotional. With so many moving parts, it can be hard to keep track of it all.

And today was just more proof of that. So, we put together the most viral photos and videos of the olympics. That way you don't stay out of the loop or have to go hunting for it on your own.

Here are the most viral Olympic moments that took over social media Monday, from Jordan Chiles securing a bronze medal to a French pole vaulter's crotch getting in the way of things.

Ryan Gosling watching the gymnastics finals in his generic green Olympic hat got everyone talking on social media:

Ryan Gosling and his very safe hat at the Olympics led to lots of jokes from fans https://t.co/dxBpYgmVZq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 5, 2024

French pole vaulter, Anthony Ammirati, went viral after his bulge got in the way of his dreams:

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati fails to medal after his Male organs knocked the bar over.



Wow, even though he lost the game, in a way, he won his life.#OlympicGames #Olympia2024 pic.twitter.com/OgDTFGXJ1A — Alistair Pallesen (@yzimng2) August 3, 2024

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bow to Rebeca Andrade after she won her first gold medal:

This is everything. pic.twitter.com/FrXz7wWtQg — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 5, 2024

Jordan Chiles reacting to getting bronze left many in tears:

Jordan Chiles had the BEST reaction when she found out she won bronze in the women's floor final! 🥹🥉 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/4hQl4wtF69 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 5, 2024

Rebeca Andrade posing:

Rebeca Andrade. 𝐎𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/8ntJlPr6wL — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 5, 2024

Novak Djokovic on his knees after winning his first Olympic gold medal:

Novak Djokovic, a devout Orthodox Christian, gets down on his hands and knees to thank God after his victory at the Paris Olympics. ✝️🥇



The Serbian tennis champion, has won his first Olympic gold medal, after competing in 5 separate Olympic Games. pic.twitter.com/shsTXXu3MK — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 4, 2024

Olympic-level table tennis tournament proved to be exhilarating:

Olympic-level table tennis is DIFFERENT. 😤🏓



Enjoy a sampler of the best points so far from the #ParisOlympics. pic.twitter.com/rW3rVeE969 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2024

Tarsis Orogot winning the 200m semi finals while wearing Spongebob Socks:

Spongebob socks so you know he’s ready ‼️



Tarsis Orogot speeds into the 200m semifinal. #ParisOlympics

📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/xWFqTQ6WIy — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 5, 2024

This technically went viral yesterday, but an honorable mention nonetheless. Thomas Ceccon was photographed sleeping outside by a park bench after complaining about not having AC in the Olympic Village: