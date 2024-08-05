Today in Viral Olympics Photos: Ryan Gosling's Generic Green Hat and A French Pole Vaulter's Bulge
The 2024 Paris Olympics is filled with incredible moments, some funny and others more emotional. With so many moving parts, it can be hard to keep track of it all.
And today was just more proof of that. So, we put together the most viral photos and videos of the olympics. That way you don't stay out of the loop or have to go hunting for it on your own.
Here are the most viral Olympic moments that took over social media Monday, from Jordan Chiles securing a bronze medal to a French pole vaulter's crotch getting in the way of things.
Ryan Gosling watching the gymnastics finals in his generic green Olympic hat got everyone talking on social media:
French pole vaulter, Anthony Ammirati, went viral after his bulge got in the way of his dreams:
Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bow to Rebeca Andrade after she won her first gold medal:
Jordan Chiles reacting to getting bronze left many in tears:
Rebeca Andrade posing:
Novak Djokovic on his knees after winning his first Olympic gold medal:
Olympic-level table tennis tournament proved to be exhilarating:
Tarsis Orogot winning the 200m semi finals while wearing Spongebob Socks:
This technically went viral yesterday, but an honorable mention nonetheless. Thomas Ceccon was photographed sleeping outside by a park bench after complaining about not having AC in the Olympic Village: