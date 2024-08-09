One opinion Kanye West held about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's relationship is now making its rounds on the internet.

In a new video, West shared how he believes Beyoncé should let Jay-Z be unfaithful.

According to 'The Jasmine Brand,' the clip was of the Chicago native speaking with Candace Owens, who also posted the video to her YouTube page. Slightly after the 13:00 minute mark, the 47-year-old declared: "I just think [Be]Yoncé need to let [Jay-Z] go get some p***y, seriously... Go to DR or something."

Beyoncé's album "Lemonade" (2016) is known for publicly mining certain aspects of Jay-Z's infidelity during their relationship. His romantic indiscretions was also speculatively addressed in her song "Jolene" on her newest album "Cowboy Carter" (2024).

According to 'NME,' during a 2018 interview on David Letterman's 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,' Jay-Z, real name Shawn Corey Carter, also spoke about his behavior.

"I have a beautiful wife who's understanding and knew I'm not the worst of what I've done. We did the hard work of going to therapy and you know, we love each other, right? So we really put in the work," the 54-year-old said at the time. "I like to believe we're in a better place today. But we're still working and communicating and growing. And I'm proud of the father and the husband that I am today because of all the work that was done."

West's remarks about his former friend's relationship were made back in 2022. That same year, the 21x Grammy Award winner was going through a divorce from Kim Kardashian. He also made several anti-Semitic comments, and, many suspected he was in the midst of a mental breakdown.

While the video is from back in 2022, Candace posted it on her YouTube page on Thursday.

Owens, 35, titled the clip: 'The Unreleased Ye Interview.'

Beyoncé, 42, and Jay-Z met in 2000 when she was 18 years old. The pair married in 2008, and are parents to three children; Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 6.