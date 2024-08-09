Commentator Candace Owens shared an unreleased "forbidden" discussion with rapper Kanye West on her YouTube channel Wednesday.

The conversation originally occurred in 2022 as part of Candace's podcast, and it was intended to be part of an interview with 'Daily Wire.' However, the network reportedly abruptly cut the conversation short.

Billboard labeled the 72-minute interview as "explosive," during which Kanye discussed topics such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, the fallout from his antisemitic statements, and his perspectives on both the Jewish and Black communities.

After Candace, 35, posted the conversation on YouTube, she received criticism for making public a discussion that took place two years ago. British commentator Milo Yiannopoulos also weighed in on X , formerly known as Twitter, remarking:

"Hey I didn't want today to pass without me noting what a disgusting, shameless, grotty grab your decision to publish today was, you shameless f*****g Jew," he wrote Wednesday.

In response to Yiannopoulos' tweet, Candace drew a parallel to media reports about Michael Jackson's conversion to Islam, comparing it to Kanye's situation in a post on X the same day.

"The same thing that was done to Michael Jackson by the press and through the legal system is the same thing that was done to Ye, and is the same thing that is being attempted on me," she wrote.

In her tweet, she also claimed that a media network engaged in the "spread [of] lies and threatening livelihoods," which she described as a form of terrorism. Candace asserted that when accused of malicious behavior, one cannot use religion as a shield.

"Much of what Ye said back in 2022, I then got to experience first-hand," she added.

In the 2022 discussion uploaded by Owens on YouTube, the Chicago native addressed the Jewish community and their Holocaust trauma, and abortion rates within the community. During the interview, Kanye, 47, informed Candace that the Holocaust's impact was ongoing.

"6,000,000 Jewish people died in the Holocaust, over 20,000,000 darker Jews – Black people – have been aborted," he said. "More babies are aborted in New York than born."

The Chicago native argued that abortion rates among Jews are lower compared to those in the Black community. Kanye also discussed the long history of suffering endured by the Black community, proposing that it is time to overcome this trauma and progress.

Reflecting on the relevance of Kanye's remarks about the Black and Jewish communities, Owens tweeted Thursday: "Much of what Ye said back in 2022, I then got to experience first hand. The threatening and controlling of the black voice when we ordain to speak out against people that are abusing us across various industries needs to stop. I will not be bullied into Zionist talking points."

The author and activist has consistently criticized Israel's actions in Gaza, even during her time with the 'Daily Wire.'

In March 2024, Candace departed from the publication following a disagreement with commentator Ben Shapiro, who supported Israel's policies and actions in the region. On March 22, 2024, she took to X to confirm her departure from the publication, acknowledging that the rumors were accurate and expressing her relief at being free from the constraints.