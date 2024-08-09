A Ukrainian soldier who is currently on the frontlines went viral on TikTok this week for a video showcasing life as a Ukrainian soldier.

The video participates in a viral trend, with the format "We're _____ Of course we ____," in which different fan groups, cultural groups and niches fill in the blanks with inside jokes for their community or play into stereotypes and generalizations.

In the video the soldier, on TikTok as Viktor Bor, uses the trend to share the military's thanks for viewers support against Russia. There are multiple versions of the video on both Twitter and TikTok.

"We are Ukranians, of course gun cleaning is part of our morning routine," he says in the video while using the same toothbrush from his mouth to clean his gun. "We are Ukrainians, of course, we are thankful for your support."

Other parts of the video show that they can survive without electricity and demonstrated skills in weaponry.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is one of the largest military offensives since the popularization of TikTok. The new video adds to the growing TikTok footage from soldiers on the front lines.