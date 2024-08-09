Blueface has been sentenced to 4 years in prison, placing him back behind bars due to violation of his parole.

Blueface — real name Jonathan Jamall Porter — received the grim news Friday when a Los Angeles judge handed down his sentence for his connection to a case stemming back to 2021. The "Thotiana" rapper assaulted a bouncer in a San Fernando Valley lounge for refusing to let him in without seeing ID.

It seems "Blueface, baby" wanted his face card to pass the test at San Fernando Valley's Skinny Lounge, but the security guard stood strictly on the rules that Sunday, September 12.

The 27-year-old's father, Johnathan Porter, was present during the hearing and was reportedly not happy with the judge's ruling, per 'XXL.' He took to his Instagram Stories to voice his frustrations with the case's outcome.

The Story began quite optimistically, penning a greeting that read, "Sentence hearing," and "love you son, stay [strong] [muscle emojis]."

"I'm headed out to my son's hearing today. I'm hoping and praying the judge shows him some mercy and leniency," Porter explained. The second Story post revealed the father in tears.

"Y'all can probably tell the results," he said, wiping tears away. "They gave him four years. Stay strong," he said emotionally. Wack 100 — the rapper's manager — also commented on the matter, maintaining that he'd "be home in 9 or 10 months."

Chrisean Rock — Blueface's child's mother and fellow reality star — is also behind bars. The "It's A Vibe" artist mugshot recently surfaced online before going viral. The mother of one was seen smiling in the photo, wearing a black shirt, and her hair in what looks like natural twists.

The 'Baddies' socialite is currently facing an 8-year prison sentence for failure to have a tax stamp affixed on controlled dangerous substances (CDS), and possession of CDS with intent to distribute. Per 'Hot 97,' the 24-year-old is currently held at the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita, Oklahoma.

Blueface, 27, and Chrisean share one child together named Jonathan — whom Rock affectionately calls Junior, 1.