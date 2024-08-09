An aircraft en route to São Paulo's international airport has crashed.

A passenger plane carrying 62 people crashed in a residential area of Vinhedo, a city in Brazil's São Paulo state, on Friday, resulting in a fiery wreck. The exact number of injuries or fatalities was not immediately confirmed.

The airline VOEPASS issued a statement confirming that the aircraft had 58 passengers and 4 crew members on board. The statement did not provide details on the cause of the crash.

During an event in southern Brazil, ' announced the tragic news and requested the crowd to observe a minute of silence. He mentioned that it appeared all passengers and crew had perished, although he did not clarify the source of this information.

A verified video obtained by the 'Associated Press' from a bystander revealed at least two bodies lying amidst burning debris from the crash site.

Emergency responders, including firefighters, military police, and civil defense teams, were quickly deployed to the crash location in Vinhedo.

Authorities cordoned off the residential area where the plane had gone down, preventing entry while journalists gathered outside, observing ambulances and other official vehicles arriving at the scene.

Brazilian television network GloboNews provided aerial footage, capturing the scene of the wreckage engulfed in flames, with smoke rising from the shattered plane fuselage. Earlier clips aired on news outlet depicted the aircraft spiraling downward in a near-vertical descent before crashing.

The crash occurred in the Capela neighborhood, a district located on the outskirts of Vinhedo, a prosperous city with a population of 77,000.

The plane had taken off from Cascavel, located in the state of Paraná, before the tragic incident.