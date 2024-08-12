Tyrese faced online backlash for his distinctive rendition of the national anthem over the weekend.

The R&B crooner sported a fake beard and wig with a matching bell-bottoms set in an attempt to embody Marvin Gaye while singing "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The singer took the stage at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys pre-season game on Sunday.

However, his performance wasn't well-received by everyone, leading to criticism from puzzled viewers.

So nobody was gonna tell me Tyrese was out here singing the National Anthem in a lace front wig AND beard tryna sing like Marvin Gaye?



UNPROVOKED?! pic.twitter.com/A65QTcdo6X — Elroy Patashnik, M.S. (@kinpheauxk) August 12, 2024

Amid numerous comparisons, one user commented that while Tyrese, 45, aimed for something specific, he ultimately fell short.

"Tyrese just tried to emulate Marvin Gaye's rendition of 'The Star-Spangled Banner'," they said. "It failed miserably. #LambsChop."

However, the "Sweet Lady" artist addressed the backlash with a post on Instagram Sunday.

"Thank you," Tyrese responded, sharing a screenshot of the critic's post. "You're always welcome here... respectfully, I don't really know if I agree. Few bad notes? Mheeeee that's an open mic for you."

The 'Fast X' star emphasized that he "really really tried," explaining that he was inspired by Marvin Gaye's soulful rendition of the national anthem at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

"Teddy-Marvin-Donnie-Wonder-Gibson is my name," he joked. "Smile... it's a viiiiiiibbbbeeeee!!!!!!"

According to Los Angeles native, his performance led to a surge in pre-orders for his upcoming album, 'Beautiful Pain.'

"My website crashed," he mentioned. "I'm so sorry. I've never had this many people on my side at one time. Tyrese.Tv less than 30 days of the release of #BeautifulPain. Sorry."

He shared a second post Monday, writing that he was "Singing the anthem in FULL costume from my WILDFLOWER MOVIE dedicated to my beloved mother."

"Marvin Gaye sung the most legendary rendition of the national anthem exactly NEXT DOOR to the newly built SOFI ARENA at the GREAT WESTERN FORUM at a lakers game.... So why not????," he added.

"Few bad notes yikes 😳 but my heart was full for LA and my heart was full for our county.... To this day the ONLY thing that brings every race, nationally and political party under one room to embrace some real fun and yet thick thick competition is SPORTS....... 80,000 strong," he continued. "What a moment."

'Beautiful Pain,' Tyrese's seventh album, is set to be released on August 30.