K. Michelle had some tea to spill regarding Latto's trending album — which she called "phenomenal."

Fans are obsessed with what they are calling a new "Latto Era" as the Atlanta-raised rapper was spotted celebrating the release of her third LP album, 'Sugar Honey Iced Tea' which recently soared to No. 1 on Apple Music.

K. Michelle — largely respected in both hip-hop and R&B — praised the 25-year-old's album, admitting that she's "extremely picky" in her taste of music.

That Latto album is phenomenal. I’m extremely picky when it comes to rap music. I can’t listen to popping pussy all day it has to some musicality, lyrics, animation, and vulnerability. I’m a country/R&B writer so the sequencing is also important. The album was a production. Good… — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 11, 2024

"That Latto album is phenomenal," Michelle admitted. "I'm extremely picky when it comes to rap music. I can't listen to popping pussy all day it has to [have] some musicality, lyrics, animation, and vulnerability.

"The album was a production. Good job!" the 42-year-old concluded.

K. Michelle, known for her regular appearance as a cast member on VH1's 'Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta' in addition to her explosive vocals and witty songwriting, commended Latto while promoting her own album, 'I'm The Problem.'

The comment received over 900K interactions, as fans gushed in the comment section about which song was everyone's favorite. "This is a lyrical love letter to her man...and I hope she never reveals his identity!!!! I love the way she loves on him!!!" one fan responded regarding Latto's lyrics.

"Facts!!! It's a smooth project!! she's not just saying anything!!! I love it @Latto," a second penned. The star's third studio album prompted fans to deem her the "Female Drake" as some tracks, including "Georgia Peach," are said to embody Drake's vibe and flow.

Latto — real name Alyssa Michelle Stephens — had her official album release party Friday, hosted at Atlanta's skating rink Cascade.

An entourage engulfed the star as she embodied the fan-favorite character "New New" from the film "ATL" (2006), played by Lauren London. The rap queen paid tribute to the classic denim brand Apple Bottoms, flaunting the logo in an Instagram photo dump.

Listen to the chart-topping album here.