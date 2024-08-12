The Olympic closing ceremony is known for its legendary feats. This time, actor Tom Cruise performed an epic stunt that left fans in awe.

It was reported earlier this week that the 'Vanilla Sky' star would commit to a bombastic stunt as part of closing the Paris Games, and the Oscar Award-winning actor delivered.

The legendary stunt started with him strapped into a harness, stepping off the top of the Stade De France into the sea of fans below. Once the 62-year-old landed safely, he was seen greeting hundreds of fans, exchanging words with as many as possible.

The excitement of an explosive entrance aside, fans are voicing their opinion on the closing performance — citing alleged "satanic imagery" involving the character "The Golden Voyager" and the "Winged Victory of Samothrace." There is no proof that either character is a representation of such entities. That said, one fan deemed the games "a fitting close to the MOST demonic & satanic Olympics in history" on Twitter, now X.

The Olympics Closing Ceremony features a headless, and armless Angel with what appears to be an effigy of Lucifer (The Golden Voyager) standing in gold.



Certainly a fitting close to the MOST demonic & satanic Olympics in history. pic.twitter.com/Pvzr2PQxJt — Carolann (@CarolKa03555234) August 11, 2024

What a gorgeous closing ceremony. From The Golden Voyager unearthing the five Olympic Rings and Nike, the Goddess of Victory to the vertically suspended piano player in the air. Simply stunning. My favorite Olympics ever. Congrats to all the athletes and Team USA 🇺🇸 for their… pic.twitter.com/XJXye47jWg — Gingersnap (@GingersnapDamo) August 11, 2024

Other fans couldn't be more elated with the worldwide event. "What a gorgeous closing ceremony," a fellow user on X penned. "From The Golden Voyager unearthing the five Olympic Rings and Nike, the Goddess of Victory to the vertically suspended piano player in the air. Simply stunning. My favorite Olympics ever," they concluded before congratulating all the Olympians.

The celebrated grand finale — which featured Gold medalist Simone Biles carrying the Olympic flag — also involved live performances by Red Hot Chili Peppers, H.E.R., Billie Eillish — who performed the TikTok sensational hit, "Birds of A Feather," and Snoop Dogg — who fans have dubbed a hit at the Olympic games due to his enthusiasm, participation, and commentary.

This wouldn't be the first time Cruise participated in an Olympic ceremony. Back in 2004, the 'Top Gun' star carried the Olympic torch through Los Angeles, California, making its way around the world before resting in Athens, Greece.

And speaking of the #Olympics, let's go with this one of #TomCruise running with the Olympic torch in his hand in 2004, Athens @TomCruise @BigCityKnight #sfankhauser pic.twitter.com/qeHypR5O23 — ƧΛПDY F 😎 (@SandyFankhause4) July 27, 2024

All artists involved in the epic closing games appeared to be dressed in customized Ralph Lauren U.S.A. attire — a classic American brand known for defining "the essence of American style" since 1967.

Now that the 2024 Paris Olympics have come to a close, fans are already looking forward to the games in 2028, reportedly scheduled to be held in Los Angeles, California. The dates are in — as the opening ceremony will take place on July 14 followed by its closing ceremony on July 30.

In addition to familiar sports, the 2028 games will feature cricket, Lacrosse, skateboarding and more.