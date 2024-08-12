Nev Schulman shared that he's "lucky" to be alive after a bike accident involving a truck on Monday left him with a broken neck.

The 'Catfish: The TV Show' host revealed to his Instagram followers that the crash occurred while he was on his way to pick up his son from school.

"I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike," the 39-year-old said in the post. "In fact in some ways, I'm glad I didn't. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn't). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn't)."

Schulman expressed gratitude for not being "paralyzed" and shared that he only sustained stable fractures in his neck. He acknowledged that others with similar injuries could face lifelong mobility challenges.

"I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I'm not paralyzed," he posted. "My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS."

He extended his thanks to the staff at the Southampton emergency room and the Stony Brook ICU in New York, where he received treatment.

"It's hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again," he stated.

Schulman reflected on the accident, noting the reality that "life can change in an instant."

"I'm lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery. And I'm really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude," he stated. "For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward."

Schulman mentioned how thankful he was to have created memories with his family during a fishing trip, which his son had proposed, just the day before the accident occurred.

"We hadn't planned on fishing last Sunday and my instinct was to say no to scramble-planning a day trip, but looking back a week later, I'm so glad I said yes," he posted.

Schulman, the host and creator of the documentary film 'Catfish' and its following TV show, received an outpouring of well-wishes from friends and family online.