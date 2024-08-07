A new trend has taken over TikTok - exploding eggs. In this trend, people are microwaving hard-boiled eggs and then cutting into them while they're still hot.

As soon as people poke the microwaved eggs with a knife, they explode. Many people are using this trend as a prank, in which they'll get a friend to cut the eggs without knowing whats about to happen.

Since the eggs are hot, it's actually injured a few people already. Some are getting burned or getting pieces of egg in their eyes.

TikTok has placed a warning on some of these videos: "Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt." TikToker with the username Constantly Curious explained the science behind this.

She said: "When you hard boil an egg all these little pockets of water end up getting trapped inside the yolk."

She explained that whe its microwaved, the pockets of water "begin to boil" causing pressure to build. So when people cut into the eggs, that water gets released and explodes.

@constantlycurious_cc Why are all these eggs exploding?! I broke it down using a lil science! How the exploding egg works starts in the egg yolk! Basically the hardboiled eggs are exploding becsuse they contain little pockets of water in the egg yolk. So as the egg yolk hardens in the hard boiling egg process it puts the water in little pockets. When you put it in the microwave the water in those pockets starts boiling, YES BOILING! And as the water turns into a gas in the pocket the pressue builds and once you give it an escape route the whole thing goes sending 212°F water and egg everywhere! #explodingeggs #hardboiledegg #eggexplosion #fyp #trending ♬ original sound - Constantly Curious