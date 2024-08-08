Donald Trump has been caught red-handed flying private with the mastermind behind Project 2025 after he claimed he "knew nothing about" the controversial policy agenda.

In a recently surfaced photo spreading like wildfire across social media, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was spotted on a private jet smiling from ear to ear alongside Kevin Roberts. Roberts is the president of the Heritage Foundation and group behind Project 2025.

According to 'Forbes,' the head of the organization claims that he's "personally" debriefed the 44th president on the controversial agenda despite Trump publicly denouncing the plan altogether in the past.

This is probably old but it’s not great: Donald Trump with Kevin Roberts, the author of Project 2025 AKA the end of American democracy. pic.twitter.com/pJBaaYpj5z — Small Screen Girl (@KiraJW) August 8, 2024

The ex-president made it clear that he wanted little to do with the extreme agenda, saying, "I have no idea who's behind it," per 'CNN.' He wrote on Truth Social that he has "nothing to do with" its "ridiculous and abysmal" policies.

Trump took the flight with Roberts back in 2022 for the purpose of speaking at a Heritage event, where Trump allegedly praised the head of the foundation declaring that he is "doing an unbelievable job."

The MAGA candidate was documented cheering on the foundation's work —prior to Project 2025 — claiming the organization would "lay the groundwork and detail plans for exactly what our movement will do ... when the American people give us a colossal mandate."

Reportedly, Roberts informed 'The Post' in April that he personally talked to President Trump about Project 2025 "because my role in the project has been to make sure that all of the candidates who have responded to our offer for a briefing on Project 2025 get one from me."

Project 2025, a controversial 900-page policy agenda also known as the 2025 Presidential Transition Project, seeks to promote conservative and right-wing policies to reshape the federal government.

In February, 'The New Republic' called the first 180-days of the plan "a remarkably detailed guide to turning the United States into a fascist's paradise," noting that their agenda seeks to ban abortion and cut LGBT rights starting next January.

The plan imposes what people are calling Christian-nationalism, detailing the priorities for the next incoming conservative president from day one. Per the media outlet, the policy laid out a plan which deems heterosexuality the only valid form of identity, pregnancies carried to term, and the erasure of trans identity and gender non-conforming people.

