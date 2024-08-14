Taylor Swift has turned into a hair stylist.

Fans have noticed her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is growing out his hair from his original fade. Who is behind this change in style? The pop sensation.

According to 'PEOPLE,' Swift, 34, was not alone in wanting a change for the football player's hair. His teammate and Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes reportedly had been encouraging Kelce for a change for sometime, but he could never quite get his point across.

"I've been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it," Mahomes, 28, said. Fans and friends alike seem to be supporting the hairstyle change of the NFL athlete.

In an interview with 'The Martha Stewart Podcast,' Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, remarked that her son has always put time and care into the way that he presents himself, calling her son a "fashionista."

RELATED: Taylor Swift Prevents Kanye West From Top Spot As 'Tortured Poets' Outperforms 'Vultures 2'

She went on to clarify that it's "not so much to be perfect. It's more to put a smile on people's faces. At times, I mean, he'll dress the way he needs to, but most of the time, he's doing it to make people laugh or talk. And he loves being at the center of attention, which we all know that."

The Cleveland, Ohio, native's hair has become a burgeoning phenom. Some fans called his usual cut that he receives from his barber the "Travis Kelce Cut."

According to 'Fox News,' Kelce's barber, Patrick Regan, shows up to the stadium every week to cut the player's hair.

RELATED: Ed Kelce Claps Back At Kanye West Over Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Diss

"Taylor loves the haircut," Regan recalled, per the outlet. "She has watched me cut his hair a bunch of times and always compliments it after."

Regan explained that the football player has a pattern of letting his hair grow out a bit longer before cutting it short.

Kelce, 34, and the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl championship last season. They won in 2020, 2023 and 2024. The NFL team called themselves the "THREE RING KINGS" on social media.