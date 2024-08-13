Taylor Swift's album 'The Tortured Poets Department' has secured its 14th consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, preventing Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures 2' from achieving a top debut.

According to Billboard's report on Sunday, Swift's 'TTPD' sold 142,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. over the past week. The publication highlights that Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' was the previous album to maintain 14 weeks at the chart's peak, ultimately reaching 19 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 throughout the year.

Prior to that, Adele's '21' held the No. 1 spot for 24 non-consecutive weeks between 2011 and 2012.

The ongoing public feud between Swift, 34, and West, 47, has been highly publicized.

In February, the rapper insisted he was "not your enemy" as Swifties launched a social media campaign to support Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em," aiming to prevent West's tracks from hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. At that time, the Chicago native was pushing the release of 'Vultures 1,' which did debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

"Last year was incredibly challenging for me, my wife, my children, friends and family. I've been banned from hotels, kicked out of companies, and not even allowed to eat in some restaurants. Everyone saw Vultures 1 get taken off of platforms to limit our first week numbers. This reminds me of the mistreatment of my people because of the color of our skin," West wrote at the time in a since-deleted Instagram post.

He added, "Remember I was on Taylor's side when Scooter [Braun] bought her masters behind her back. She and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians. We always say how both sell out tours and movies. Also, I'm sure I've been far more helpful to Taylor Swift's career than harmful. To all Taylor Swift fans, I am not your enemy. Um, I'm not your friend either though LOL."

The complex relationship between West and Swift originated in 2009 when the rapper notoriously interrupted her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards to laud Beyoncé.