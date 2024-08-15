As a new Scott Peterson docuseries is set to premiere later this month, where he broke his silence about his conviction, Laci Peterson's mother is also speaking her peace.

Laci Peterson's mother, Sharon Rocha, believes without question that Scott is guilty.

"He is guilty, and that's it. Bottom line. Something I've never said publicly was how Scott – who would never take a polygraph test – never actually denied killing Laci to me," she told 'PEOPLE.' "The one statement he said to me was, 'I didn't hurt Laci.' When he was convicted, it was a relief. It wasn't joyful or a celebration. He was going to prison as he should be."

Rocha believes Scott's quest for absolution is ridiculous and unnecessary.

"It's long past time for him to stop. Maybe I shouldn't sound so harsh, but I'm so tired of hearing the same baloney over and over again," she said, per 'PEOPLE.' "I would think there has to be some time limit here, when the California Superior Court and other judges have all already denied his request for a new trial. But apparently there isn't, because we have to keep going through this every time."

During the new Peacock docuseries, 'Face to Face with Scott Peterson,' the convicted murderer is delving into the details that previously had not been heard, including the story of the last day that he saw Laci Peterson alive.

"I would see Laci smile when she would do her hair on the morning of the 24th, and the way we would share a bowl for cereal because we were too lazy to do two bowls," he said, per the outlet. "Just those little things are still with me."

As Peterson serves a life-sentence for murdering his wife and unborn child, he is vehemently declaring his innocence.

"I regret not testifying, but if I have a chance to show people what the truth is, and if they are willing to accept it, it would be the biggest thing that I can accomplish right now – because I didn't kill my family," Peterson said in his first interview in decades.

In 2002, Scott was convicted of murdering both his wife, Laci Peterson and their unborn son, whom they were to name Conner. He is currently being held in Mule Creek State Prison.

He doesn't believe the investigation was fair to him claiming authorities did not listen to his side of the story. Prosecutors painted him, who was having an affair with Amber Frey, as someone who committed murder in order to get out of paying spousal and child support, he said.

"That is so offensive and so disgusting. I certainly regret cheating on Laci, absolutely. It was about a childish lack of self-esteem, selfish of me traveling somewhere, lonely that night because I wasn't at home," he said. "Someone makes you feel good because they want to have sex with you."

He says he is only guilty of being unfaithful in his marriage. "It's horrible. I was a total a*****e to be having sex outside our marriage," Peterson added.

'Face to Face With Scott Peterson' premieres on Peacock on August 20.