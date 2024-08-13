Scott Lee Peterson is stating once and for all that he did not kill his wife Laci Peterson.

Back in 2002, Scott was convicted of murdering both his wife, Laci Peterson and their unborn son. He is currently being held in Mule Creek State Prison. Over 20 years later, Scott Peterson maintains he is innocent.

According to 'PEOPLE,' Peterson is the title subject of a new Peacock documentary, 'Face to Face with Scott Peterson,' directed and produced by Shareen Anderson and Po Kutchins. The doc, which features first interview in decades, seeks to dig deeper into this tragic and complicated case.

He maintains that he did not have anything to do with the disappearance or murder of Laci. Furthermore, he doesn't believe the investigation was fair to him claiming authorities did not listen to his side of the story. Prosecutors painted him as someone who committed murder in order to get out of paying spousal and child support.

"That is so offensive and so disgusting. I certainly regret cheating on Laci, absolutely. It was about a childish lack of self-esteem, selfish of me traveling somewhere, lonely that night because I wasn't at home," he said. "Someone makes you feel good because they want to have sex with you."

He says he is only guilty of being unfaithful in his marriage. "It's horrible. I was a total a*****e to be having sex outside our marriage," Peterson added.

Peterson, 51, recalled that he did not testify at the trial last time, a decision which, looking back on, he wishes he had made differently.

He recalled, "I regret not testifying, but if I have a chance to show people what the truth is, and if they are willing to accept it, it would be the biggest thing that I can accomplish right now – because I didn't kill my family."

Laci Peterson, who was 8 months pregnant, disappeared in 2002 from the couple's Modesto, California, home. In 2003, her remains and those of her unborn son, whom the couple planned to name Conner, were discovered on the shores of San Francisco Bay.

In 2020, Scott's death sentence was overturned, according to 'CNN.' He was re-sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last year.

Laci and Conner Peterson's murders led to the passage of the Unborn Victims of Violence Act, known as Laci and Conner's Law in 2004.

'Face to Face with Scott Peterson' premieres on Peacock on Aug. 20.