Estranged Hollywood lovebirds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly journeying down the road to divorce — and Suge Knight reportedly has clues as to why.

The Death Row Records co-founder believes the couple's reported separation is rooted in some shady behavior which may have been uncovered during Sean "Diddy" Combs' estate raids, which took place back in March.

According to the convicted felon and record exec, "Jenny From the Block" may have engaged in some illicit activity alongside Diddy, 54, that may have been uncovered after federal agents raided the Bad Boy Entertainment boss' home. Now, he alleges that 'The Accountant' actor may be buckling under what's been revealed.

The Compton native elaborated more on his controversial stance during a recent episode of his podcast, 'Collect Calls With Suge Knight,' where he made bombshell claims that footage may have been found connected to Diddy's 1999 nightclub shooting.

In December 1999, Combs, Lopez, his bodyguard Anthony "Wolf" Jones, and rapper Jamal "Shyne" Barrow were involved in a disagreement at Manhattan's Club New York. The incident ended with gunfire and three people injured. Shyne, then 21 years old, was found guilty of five charges including criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. The rapper, now 45, was acquitted of attempted murder. He served 9 years, while charges were dropped against the couple and Jones.

"They go raid Puffy's [Sean Combs] house and they get all these videos of J. Lo doing this and J. Lo doing that," Knight — real name Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight Jr. — began to explain. "And they know the fact that J. Lo lied and said that the gun was Shyne's or whatever...and sent that man [Shyne] to prison...destroyed his life — and she knew it was Puffy's."

He continued: "It's a white man who got respect in the white world," he said, referring to her estranged husband, Ben Affleck. "I'm quite sure they said, 'We want to show you some things about your wife,' " he detailed, continuing to speculate that once Affleck received the information, he wouldn't be able to look at her the same.

"I'm quite sure...they headed for divorce," Knight laughed. "Because that's a man who had a good life. Great parents...don't spend a lot of money, ain't trippin' off paparazzi — he's living his life. He got his own team. She done brought all that extra s**t out and now that motherf****r want out," he alleged.

He went on to joke that Lopez, 54, was a liability, and predicted that if the two stay together, he'll be broke. "Instead of doing movies, he'll be doing donut commercials," he poked. "Next thing you know, he'll be doing Jack in the Box commercials," he concluded in a video obtained by 'AllHipHop.'

To Knight's claims, it was also reported that J.Lo's alleged love of fame led to her staging a bike ride through the Hamptons to get ice cream, as podcast host Whitney Port alleged she's "addicted to attention."

"Candy Kitchen in Bridgehampton...is so special that I'm pretty sure J. Lo the other day was riding her bike to get a scoop of ice cream for a paparazzi shot," Port was documented claiming in a recent episode of her "With Whit" podcast.

'Cosmopolitan' reported that Lopez and Affleck briefly united at his rental home Sunday, and are potentially on speaking terms.