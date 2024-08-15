The world was shocked when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face live on-stage during the Academy Awards.

While hosting the Oscars, Chris Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. Within what seemed like seconds, Smith walked on-stage and hit Rock, demanding he "keep his wife's name" out of his mouth. Now, two years later, the careers of the two celebrities remain decidedly impacted by the hit.

According to 'Complex,' Adam Sandler and Joe Rogan are in agreement: the slap helped Chris Rock's career while it hurt Will Smith's.

On a recent episode of 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' Rogan, 57, shared that he believes the hit really helped Rock's stand up. "I think that was the best thing that ever happened to him because then (his standup) became wild again," he said. "It became outrageous."

One year after the incident, the 'New Jack City' actor released a new stand-up special titled 'Selective Outrage.' During the Netflix special, which was broadcasted live, Rock addressed the Will Smith incident.

"Y'all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith," he said, comparing the 'Bad Boys' actor to Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight. "Everybody knows, everybody f*****g knows. Yes it happened, I got smacked. Like a year ago f*****g last week I got smacked at the f*****g Oscars by this mother****r. And people are like, 'Did it hurt?' It still hurts. I've got 'Summertime' ringing in my ears."

"Summertime" (1997) is a song of Smith's, who went by rap name the Fresh Prince with his friend DJ Jazzy Jeff.

As the joke continued, Rock, 59, captured the complimentary "outrageous" element that Sandler, his co-star in the 'Grown Ups' movie series, discussed.

"Will Smith practices selective outrage, because everybody knows what ... happened, everybody really knows I had nothing to do with that. I didn't have any entanglements, I didn't," Rock added.

"I did not have any entanglements. And for people that don't know, and everybody knows, Will Smith's wife was [being intimate with] her son's friend, OK? Now, I normally would not talk about this ... but for some reason these [people] put that on the internet," the father of two said to the audience. "I have no idea why two talented people would do something that low down."

Sandler, 57, and Rogan believed Smith's recoil was less than positive.

The podcast host shared that, "He probably wakes up in the morning and goes, 'Why did I do that?'"