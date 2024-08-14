Usher is reportedly not feeling his best and says he needs a rest between shows.

The 'U Got It Bad' singer took to Instagram to inform fans that he would be postponing the "Past, Present, Future" tour opener, claiming he needs time to recuperate and allow his body to heal.

Fans appear to be devastated at the change of plans regarding the show, which was set to kick off Wednesday night at the State Farm Arena in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The seasoned artist — who's been in the music game since 1993 — promised fans that a rescheduled date would be announced soon.

"For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat, and tears have gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans. I have every intention on doing that for this tour as well which is why I have to postpone tonight's show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal," the 45-year-old performer explained.

"The last thing I want to ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start. However, I wouldn't be the entertainer that I am if I can't physically give you my best," Usher wrote. "My team will be sharing news of the rescheduled date soon."

The long-time entertainer concluded: "I can't wait to celebrate this legacy with you. Usher."

Despite his open letter, fans in the comments responded intently — some understanding, and some with disappointment. "I drove hrs to see you tonight, all the rehearsal you been posting and what not and now today you postponed the opening day?! This is crazy!!!!" an upset fan penned.

"Flight just landed in Atlanta. So disappointed. But health comes first," a second fan commented. "Awww man...I was bringing mama...we were on the road! She was hooked after seeing the Super Bowl show! Disappointed, but definitely hope you feel better soon," another concerned fan responded.

'Usher: Past, Present, Future' is the sixth tour by the Texas native, which was originally announced in February. The tour will support his ninth studio album, 'Coming Home' (2024). The album features Burna Boy, Latto, H.E.R., 21 Savage, and more.

The now-postponed tour was set to begin in his hometown and conclude on May 29, 2025 in London, England. Details regarding the updated concert date remain pending.

Usher, 45, was the Super Bowl LVIII halftime performer in February in Las Vegas.

The 8x Grammy Award winner started with "Caught Up," "U Don't Have to Call," and "Superstar." Alicia Keys performed "If I Ain't Got You" before singing "My Boo" during the 13 minute show.

"They said I wouldn't make it," said Usher, born Usher Terry Raymond IV, dedicating the set to his "mama" Jonnetta Patton.