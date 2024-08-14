Volleyball star Steven van de Velde, a convicted child rapist, broke down in tears during his first interview since his controversial participation in this month's Olympics, admitting that he almost quit due to the backlash.

The 30-year-old, who was imprisoned in 2016 for the rape of a 12-year-old girl when he was 19, had avoided the media during his time in Paris. However, on Tuesday, he finally faced reporters and became emotional, according to the 'Associated Press.'

The Dutch athlete told the media that the constant boos and jeers while competing near the Eiffel Tower took a toll on him, leading to moments where he considered withdrawing from the Games.

"I did something wrong, 10 years ago," Van de Velde, now married, said. "I have to accept that. But, hurting people around me — whether it's [playing partner] Matthew [Immers], my wife, my child ... that just goes too far for me."

"That's definitely a moment where I thought, is this worth it?"

He told 'NOS' in Dutch how, "I thought, 'I don't want that. I'm not going to give others the power to decide they can bully me away or get rid of me.'"

Despite the difficulties, Van de Velde continued in the competition, reaching the quarterfinals with his partner Matthew Immers. During the duo's four matches, Van de Velde was repeatedly subjected to boos from the crowd, according to 'Sky News.' They were eliminated by Brazil.

Van de Velde, who is also a father of a young son, acknowledged the criticism but insisted that he's a reformed person who has learned from his mistakes. He said: "I'm not the person I was 10 years ago."

After his 2016 rape conviction in England, the athlete served 13 months in prison.

In a statement posted on the Netherlands Volleyball Federation's website before the Paris Olympics, Van de Velde said he "cannot reverse [his past,] so I will have to bear the consequences."

He added: "It has been the biggest mistake of my life."