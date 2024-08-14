Volleyball star Steven van de Velde, a convicted child rapist, broke down in tears during his first interview since his controversial participation in this month's Olympics, admitting that he almost quit due to the backlash.

Netherlands' volleyball player Steven van de Velde gestures as he addresses media representatives during a press conference at the European Beach Volleyball Championships in The Hague on August 13, 2024, following his participation in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Photo by Ramon van Flymen / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by RAMON VAN FLYMEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

The 30-year-old, who was imprisoned in 2016 for the rape of a 12-year-old girl when he was 19, had avoided the media during his time in Paris. However, on Tuesday, he finally faced reporters and became emotional, according to the 'Associated Press.'

The Dutch athlete told the media that the constant boos and jeers while competing near the Eiffel Tower took a toll on him, leading to moments where he considered withdrawing from the Games.

Netherlands' #01 Steven Van De Velde and Netherlands' #02 Matthew Immers celebrate a point in the men's round of 16 beach volleyball match between Brazil and Netherlands during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Eiffel Tower Stadium in Paris on August 4, 2024. Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

"I did something wrong, 10 years ago," Van de Velde, now married, said. "I have to accept that. But, hurting people around me — whether it's [playing partner] Matthew [Immers], my wife, my child ... that just goes too far for me."

"That's definitely a moment where I thought, is this worth it?"

He told 'NOS' in Dutch how, "I thought, 'I don't want that. I'm not going to give others the power to decide they can bully me away or get rid of me.'"

Netherlands' #01 Steven Van De Velde digs the ball in the men's round of 16 beach volleyball match between Brazil and Netherlands during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Eiffel Tower Stadium in Paris on August 4, 2024. Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

Despite the difficulties, Van de Velde continued in the competition, reaching the quarterfinals with his partner Matthew Immers. During the duo's four matches, Van de Velde was repeatedly subjected to boos from the crowd, according to 'Sky News.' They were eliminated by Brazil.

Van de Velde, who is also a father of a young son, acknowledged the criticism but insisted that he's a reformed person who has learned from his mistakes. He said: "I'm not the person I was 10 years ago."

After his 2016 rape conviction in England, the athlete served 13 months in prison.

In a statement posted on the Netherlands Volleyball Federation's website before the Paris Olympics, Van de Velde said he "cannot reverse [his past,] so I will have to bear the consequences."

He added: "It has been the biggest mistake of my life."

