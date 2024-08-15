Jojo Siwa has unleashed a new dance routine that has fans eating their words.

During the promo of Siwa's hit single "Karma," she posted a rather intense dance routine which went mega viral — according to fans — for the wrong reasons. In a dance that 'Buzzfeed' called "unhinged," the 21-year-old can be seen shaking violently and arguably lacking some timing and style.

The choreography made in conjunction with the "bad girl's" single, garnered millions of views across several social media outlets. Fans described her moves as "hideous" and asked "What is this?" and "Why does it look like a seizure?"

i’m so fascinated by this hideous dance move jojo siwa keeps doing that i had to make a montage of it pic.twitter.com/ag2qKVL2nD — ♡🦇 (@sadhotgirI) April 28, 2024

Fans might be eating their words after Siwa took to social media with completely revamped dance moves and style, leaving social media stunned at the change in tempo. Siwa assisted in hosting a dance class featuring Beyonce's track "My House" (2023).

"Girlfriend taught a dance class so I took a weekend off from being JoJo Siwa and become her All-Star assistant. DAKAYLA WILSON broke my body in half for this but WORTH IT. Be back with more videos but had to post this one for nowwwww," she wrote in the description.

@itsjojosiwa Girlfriend taught a dance class so i took a weekend off of being JoJo Siwa and became her All Star Assistant. ❤️‍🔥 @DAKAYLA WILSON broke my body in half for this but WORTH IT. be back w more videos but had to post this one for nowww:) ♬ original sound - JoJo Siwa

"I forgot you were a real dancer. You actually ate this up," one fan penned in the comment section. "JOJO...THIS IS WHAT WE WANT TO SEE!!! We've had enough of the Tom Foolery [crying emoji]!!!" a second penned. "And don't forget she's a dancer ever again!!!!" a third passionately replied.

The video — which apparently has fans in a chokehold — has gained over 1.5 million views in just over 20 hours.

Toes pointed the entire time of course, Siwa, legal name Joelle Joanie Siwa, embodied the music with seemingly improved timing, style, full body movements and tempo changes. It's possible that the former reality star agrees that she's grown technically, penning in her caption, "More videos to come but had to share this one first:) BACK TO THE DANCER ROOTS."

It appears the choreography was created by Tampa native artist and dancer Dakayla Wilson, who reportedly describes herself as "a versatile artist with a deep-rooted love for dance." Siwa announced she was dating the former 'So You Think You Can Dance' star for the first time in the viral dance video.

The two appear elated with the outcome of their teamwork, as they are seeing embracing following her fiery performance.

Siwa is currently promoting her new song "Guilty Pleasure."