Marcus Jordan is grabbing the public's attention after he was spotted potentially having too much fun.

In photos that went viral last week, the 33-year-old scion teased a video of himself alongside rumored new bae, Orlando influencer Ashley Stevenson, but that wasn't all that surfaced. Additional photos show the former college basketball player comfortably stationed at an outdoor table, where he appears to dabble in substances.

At a table containing sliced watermelon, champagne glasses, salad, and sunglasses, Jordan was seen casually raising a white substance on an applicator toward his nose, and into his nose. Stevenson is sat next to him, seemingly unalarmed, laughing with a friend about something on her phone.

Marcus Jordan, son of NBA Hall Of Famer Michael Jordan, seen in south of France with his current girlfriend Ashley Stevenson snorting a white powder during a poolside lunch. pic.twitter.com/D7my3mttVO — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) August 7, 2024

Although the substance has yet to be identified, users on Twitter, now X, seem to have their mind made up. "Zzzzzz. Rich kid who never really worked snorting coke with a chick that would NEVER be seen with him unless he was MJs kid. Zzzzzz," one user penned in the comments. "Well, at least it's not crack," a second quipped.

"The devil works hard, but L*rsa Pipp*n works harder [laughing emojis]," a third poked, jokingly suggesting his now ex-girlfriend, Larsa Pippen, could have potentially been involved with the exposure of the images. According to 'Vibe,' Pippen — known for her role in Bravo's reality series, 'The Real Housewives of Miami' — believes the NBA megastar's son lied about his drug use while they were together.

Pippen, 50, reported Jordan's "non-stop wild partying" which allegedly led to the demise of their nearly 2-year long relationship, as the two cozied up to one another back in 2022. A source close to the star claimed Jordan was "lying to her everyday" about his ongoing use of drugs.

"She can't waste her energy on anyone who takes drugs," a source close to Pippen stated, per 'Marca.' "He's been hiding this lifestyle for a while and used to lie to her about it every day," the unnamed source added.

Funny enough, despite rumors that the Florida-based influencer and Jordan are together, she's come out publicly to douse that flame following the aftermath of the photos — according to 'Vibe.' "I'm single...Marcus and I are NOT dating and haven't been," she allegedly stated.

Not much is known about the bikini babe, Ashley Stevenson, as her presence on social media has an intimate audience of just over 6k followers. Her bio states that she's earned her B.S. in nutrition and Dietetics. As for Pippen, her breakup from the former UCF Knights basketball guard doesn't seem to be causing her any stress.

"I think when you're alone, you really kind of miss the person or realize maybe you're not my guy, and I feel like that made me realize that I don't think he's my guy," the 50-year-old stated on the March 26 episode of 'Amy and T.J.' podcast.

Pippen continued: "I want him to be happy. He's a great guy, but I just don't feel like it's for me."