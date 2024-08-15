Imane Khelif is going viral online after unveiling a new beauty makeover.

The Algerian boxer — who continues to celebrate their triumphant gold medal win in the 2024 Paris Olympics — is currently trending on Twitter, now known as X, after unveiling a smooth and refined beauty look on Instagram Thursday.

In a video posted by Beauty Code, an Algerian beauty salon based in Ouled Fayet specializing in hair, nails, relaxation, and aesthetic, the boxer is seen sporting boxing gloves and punching toward the camera, before unveiling a makeover and a warm smile.

"Beauty makeover for our champion @imanekhelif," the luxury beauty hub penned in French in the caption, prompting "Lipstick" to trend on X. "To achieve her medal, she had no time to waste in beauty salons or shopping. She never felt the need to conform to those standards to prove her existence," the salon defended.

"For me, it's a star, always a favorite. Not since Hassiba Boulmerka, the icon of my generation, has any athlete, as beautiful as a woman, as radiant as an Amazonian from Auras, aroused as much controversy as she did. Iman, by changing her appearance, did not seek to change her appearance to fit the molds that the world wants to trap us into," the post read.

"Its message is much deeper: dress does not make a monk, and appearance does not reveal a person's essence. She can be feminine and elegant when she wants, but on the ring, she doesn't need decorations or high heels," the post added. "You just need strategy, strength, and punching, which is the essence of her personality."

The post concluded: "Just as a mustache does not define a man, beetles also have it, so dresses, extensions and make-up do not define a woman. Not all tracks are a place for true, passionate athletes like Iman Khalif. The Italian woman has shown us that even those who cry in schoolyards, those who invent lies to steal other people's food, may find themselves in the ring."

'Al Jazeera' reported Wednesday that French prosecutors are set to probe into cyberbullying claims from social media, including 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling, Tesla and X boss Elon Musk, and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The complaint filed by Khelif's lawyer, Nabil Boudi, cites discrimination as they open an investigation on charges involving "cyber harassment based on gender, public insults based on gender, public incitement to discrimination and public insults on the basis of origin." Per the media outlet, claims stating that the 25-year-old boxing athlete and gold medalist was a man were false.

"I'm a woman like any other woman. I was born a woman, I have lived as a woman, I competed as a woman, there's no doubt about that," Khelif stated following her win against China's Yang liu.