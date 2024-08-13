50 Cent's crime free comedy and music festival is something to celebrate.

The rapper hosted the Humor & Harmony Weekend from Thursday through Saturday in Louisiana. As is the case with many big events featuring major stars and crowd-rousing excitement, the expectation is that crime will increase in the area.

But that wasn't the case in Shreveport, Louisiana, as the district's police chief praised the "Many Men" artist for a crime free festival. The festival reached the maximum capacity of the Red River District, according to "KSLA 12." The event featured musical acts 2 Chainz, Flo-Rida, and DaBaby, amongst others. Bolstering the humor side of the fest included Dave Chappelle, Matthew Rife, Bill Bellamy, and many others.

Chief of police Wayne Smith told 'TMZ' how he hasn't "seen this type of positive activity downtown since the late 80s!"

All of the proceeds from the Humor & Harmony Weekend went to the G-Unity Foundation, a charity that was founded by the Starz producer to help empower American youth.

A note from 50 Cent, real name Curtis James Jackson III, on the foundation's website described what the organization means to him.

"I have been incredibly lucky to be able to start a foundation that helps young people and communities all over the country," the statement read. "Team building and entrepreneurship are skills I learned along the way, but they are so important to develop early. I look forward to G-Unity supporting programs that are doing the crucial work of teaching kids to excel at life."

The Humor and Harmony Weekend offered events for adults and children with free access to families with children attending Caddo Parish schools.

"I feel like it's a safe community to be in, and it's fun for kids," said a festival attendee, per 'KTAL 6.'

"I'm a Captain Shreve mom, and I will have my kids out here to enjoy the festivities," said Renisha Sanders, a Shreveport resident. "I think this is great for the city. I think it's great to have something positive for us and the kids. I'm all smiles."