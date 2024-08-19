Vice President Kamala Harris is being trolled by Donald Trump supporters and other internet users over her allegedly "staged" and awkward visit to a Sheetz in Pennsylvania.

Sheetz became a trending topic on X, formerly Twitter, Sunday after videos surfaced of Harris stopping by one of the gas station and convenience store chain's locations while on the campaign trail.

For the snack stop in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, the Democratic presidential candidate was joined by her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, as well as her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and his wife, Gwen Walz.

In one viral video shared by C-SPAN, Harris could be seen looking for Doritos at the Sheetz store before Emhoff handed her a bag of nacho cheese-flavored ones.

"This is my go-to. The original, nacho cheese," the vice president told reporters in the footage.

Gov. Walz also shared another video from their convenience store visit, showing him giving Harris what appeared to be an even bigger bag of nacho cheese Doritos.

"Every road trip needs a snack break. Doritos acquired. I got you, @KamalaHarris," Walz captioned the clip.

Every road trip needs a snack break.



Doritos acquired. I got you, @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/5nXfEARqwF — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 18, 2024

However, Harris' Sheetz visit was met with mockery on X, with some calling it "cringe" and claiming it was "scripted."

"Kamala Harris stops at Sheetz, immediately goes full cringe," the Trump War Room account tweeted.

"They sent Kamala into a Sheetz to pander for PA votes and it was a massive mistake. I don't think this woman has shopped in a convenience store once in her life," another Trump supporter wrote.

"You try so hard to be relatable, you aren't," a different user claimed, while another asked, "LOL. Could this be more staged?"

But other X users left more supportive comments as well as praise for Harris and Walz.

"You guys rock!! So much fun to watch this epic ticket," one supporter commented on Walz's video.

"Brilliant! I love it. @Doritos, you should be grateful for so much free publicity!" another tweeted.

"Aww you got her the big bag," an X user wrote of Walz's gesture.

A fourth person praised them, writing: "You bring joy and hope with you wherever you go. Thank you so much. HARRIS WALZ 2024."

The Sheetz stop came just a day before the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where Harris is set to officially be recognized as the party's nominee.

The four-day event will be star-studded, featuring the likes of Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Mindy Kaling, John Legend, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ana Navarro, according to CNN.

The Democratic National Convention 2024 kicks off Monday and concludes Thursday.