Kayla Nicole has opened up about her healing process after her public break-up with Travis Kelce.

Back in 2022, Kayla Nicole and the Super Bowl LVIII champion ended their on-again-off-again five year relationship. Since that time, the Kansas City Chiefs player has been dating pop-sensation Taylor Swift for over a year.

In an interview with 'Life & Style Weekly,' the model shared how she copes.

"I think that if anything I've learned that you kind of just laugh it off. Life doesn't ever have to be that serious," she said. "My new response is now, 'I never went through a breakup. I've been single my whole life... that never happened.' "

She added: "I'm dating for sure, I'm not in a relationship, though. I think I'm just enjoying my independence. I have this cute little bachelorette pad, it's just me and my two dogs in there. I really don't need male energy interrupting that space and my time. I've got a lot on my plate right now. So, I'm really enjoying focusing on me and building my brand and my businesses and just enjoying myself."

After watching the interview, viewers had a lot to say about the fitness influencer.

Many drew the conclusion that if she is still talking about the professional athlete now, things may not be all over. One wrote, "Healing from WHATTT?!?? It's been over two years? You posted every single detail and thing about your relationship and life and now you're private? You photoshop everything and I have horrific stories about you yet... just wow. Girl. You contradicted yourself through the entirety of this interview with your actions."

Another commenter accused, "She needs to get over Travis, He is in love with Taylor and she is not on the same level of them. I am sure millions of people don't even know who she is."

Kayla, who graduated from Pepperdine University, and the Ohio native began dating in 2017. Following rumors of their split — including accusations they broke up over financial reasons — Kelce, 34, set the record straight on 'The Pivot Podcast' in January 2023.

"Don't buy into that s**t," Kelce said to the hosts.

The NFL tight end is now dating Taylor Swift. Per 'PEOPLE,' the influencer is "moving forward" with her life, which included unfollowing Brittany and Patrick Mahomes on Instagram.