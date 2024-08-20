A British mother died in a surgery recovery room in Turkey after a Brazilian bum lift.

Kaydell Brown paid £5,400 ($7,014 in dollars) for the cosmetic surgery, according to 'LBC.'

Istanbul's staff at the Clinic Expert tried to wake up the 38-year-old but she never came to, per 'ITV News.' Doctors suspect some fat traveled to her lungs.

The victim's sister, Leanne, traveled to the country with her for the same procedure.

"I was in the room waiting for her to come back. I'd asked a few times where she was, how long she was going to be and they just kept saying she was coming and then I got a knock on the door," Leanne, 40, told 'ITV' in an interview. "They took me to a room and they just started trying to say, you know, there's complications with surgery, you know things can happen. And I said, 'Has my sister died?' And he just said, 'I'm sorry, but yeah.' "

Leanne added how a staff member handed her "an envelope and said here's your money back and here's your sister's money back. And here's your flight. It's like, 'Sorry she's dead, here's your plane ticket.' "

Upon an autopsy by the UK coroner, large parts of Kaydell's brain, heart, and lungs were missing. Leanne says she was refused access to her sister's body.

"When they returned her body, they kept pieces of her heart and her intestines and that could show the cause of death, but we might not know because they're not very cooperative," Leanne said. "They sent a death certificate saying no cause of death, how can they not find anything?"

According to 'ITV,' Dr. Sinem Singin was Kaydell's surgeon. Dr. Singin denied a video interview, but told the outlet Kaydell's death was due to known surgery complications and not medical malpractice.

"ClinicExpert has been performing aesthetic surgeries for Turkish and international patients [for] 13 years," the clinic said in a statement to the publication. "It performed slightly over 23,000 aesthetic surgeries. Unfortunately, we lost two aesthetic surgery patients in 13 years. Two is a very big number for us, and for the loved ones of patients. But two over 23,000 is 0.000087 mortality rate. This rate is far below the international averages in most developed countries and most advanced hospitals."

Dr. Singin is still performing the same procedures at other Turkey clinics, the outlet reported.

According to the Foreign Office, over two dozen Brits have died after having cosmetic surgery in Turkey since 2019.