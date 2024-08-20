A former NFL player was arrested for disorderly conduct for allegedly peeing on a passenger on a plane mid-flight.

Gosder Cherilus, a first-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2008, allegedly committed the act during a flight from Boston to Dublin.

According to investigators, the offensive lineman reportedly exposed himself to an elderly woman before emptying "his entire bladder for approximately 20 seconds." The flight was rerouted back to Boston after an hour in the air.

Cherilus was arrested upon landing.

The 40-year-old, according to a police report, appeared to be intoxicated when he arrived at the airport, per 'Pro Football Talk.' He was released on a $2,500 bail.

RELATED: Pastor Banned From Alaska Airlines For Striking Wife On The Head After She Got A Seat Upgrade And He Did Not

The former Indianapolis Colts player, who allegedly argued with the flight crew about his seat on the flight, posted an apology on Instagram and Twitter Monday.

"The flight was unexpectedly delayed for approximately four hours, and it did not take off until after 12:30 [a.m.]," Cherilus wrote on the post, with the comments turned off. "In preparation for the unexpected overnight flight, I took a sleeping medication that I don't normally use, which resulted in behavior that is not representative of my character, and I would like to apologize to the passengers and flight crew."

Authorities said in a statement that the flight was diverted "because of an unruly passenger who urinated on another passenger on board." In a police statement to 'CBS News,' authorities "verbally commanded Cherilus to leave the plane, but he became irate and uncooperative. Eventually, Troopers escorted Cherilus to the jet bridge and placed him under arrest."

Cherilus pleaded not guilty to interfering with the operation of an aircraft, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

RELATED: 4 Suspects Arrested For The Murder Of 'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor

His next court date is scheduled for October 11.

Cherilus, who was a Boston College standout, was the No. 17 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

He played for the Detroit Lions for five seasons before joining the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.