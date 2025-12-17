Gwyneth Paltrow opened up on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" Monday about the awkward experience of watching her teenage son, Moses Martin, sit beside her during intimate scenes in her new film, "Marty Supreme," with Timothée Chalamet.

The 53-year-old actress, who shares Moses, 19, and her daughter Apple, 21, with ex-husband Chris Martin, admitted the situation was "not great."

She recounted that Moses had his hands over his eyes during some of the raunchier sequences. "He was like this the whole [time]," Paltrow said, per E! Online, miming crouching and covering her face. "He's not into that."

Meyers jokingly recalled his own experience attending movies with sex scenes alongside his mother. Paltrow laughed, comparing it to her earlier experience preparing her grandfather for a topless scene in "Shakespeare inLove."

"I was taking my grandfather to see the premiere... I have this topless scene, grandpa, but it's part of the thing because they think I'm a boy," she said.

Her grandfather's matter-of-fact reaction, "Ah, I seen it before. Two eggs, sunny side up," left her amused and slightly at a loss for words.

Prepping for a Family Screening

Before filming, Paltrow said she did warn Moses about the content of "Marty Supreme."

Despite the uncomfortable situation, she wasn't overly concerned because she remembered how casually another family member once responded to her on-screen nudity.

In "Marty Supreme," Chalamet stars as Marty Mauser, a 1950s New York City shoe salesman turned competitive ping-pong player.

The story follows him from his modest beginnings to international tournaments, eventually forging a relationship with Paltrow's character, a former actress now married to a businessman portrayed by Kevin O'Leary.

Critics have praised Chalamet's performance and compared the film to energetic 1970s thrillers such as "Dog Day Afternoon."

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 91% Fresh rating.

Paltrow acknowledged the contrast between her film life and personal life during the interview.

"So I was trying to think of something like that to say to my son, but I couldn't think of it," she admitted, referring to the story she had used with her grandfather as an icebreaker.

Meyers suggested that she could have simply shared the anecdote with Moses and let it speak for itself.

"Marty Supreme" is set to debut in theaters on Christmas Day.