TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth's death was attributed to "natural" causes, as revealed in an autopsy report released four months after her unexpected passing.

The popular content creator, known for her celebrity gossip "blind item" stories that garnered nearly 200,000 followers, had a heart condition characterized by an irregular heartbeat due to scarring on the heart. This condition is identified as cardiac arrhythmia resulting from myocardial fibrosis.

The Mayo Clinic defined the condition as "an irregular heartbeat. A heart arrhythmia occurs when the electrical signals that tell the heart to beat don't work properly. The heart may beat too fast or too slow. Or the pattern of the heartbeat may be inconsistent."

Toxicology tests showed no evidence of alcohol in her system at the time of her death. However, she did have diphenhydramine, an antihistamine commonly sold as Benadryl, in her system, according to 'TMZ.'

In her TikTok content, Roth often shared her insights on entertainment news with her trademark line, "You want more? I'll show you more."

The online personality had openly discussed her health issues in recent years, particularly following her fight with colon cancer.

The news of her death was made public by her mother, Jacquie Cohen Roth, who posted the announcement on LinkedIn.

"This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share," she wrote.

"My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform," she added. "Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we'll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please."

Kyle Marisa Roth died in early April.

She was 36.