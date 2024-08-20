Prince Harry may not be having the time of his life as he soaks up the California sun, according to reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living their own independent of the royal family since January 2020. While their new-found independence has been painted as a positive, some sources are beginning to suggest that this may not be the entire truth.

According to 'The Times,' Harry, 39, may be sorely missing his life in the UK. One of his old friends has spoken out, expressing the lamentations of his royal friend.

"He's an angry boy. Things haven't turned out how he wanted. I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more," the insider alleged. "Anyone who knows him feels he'd rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate."

Furthermore, differing sources recall that Prince Harry was once incredibly popular in his hometown. A source that used to work closely with the Duke lamented that, "It was sad to see. He used to have lots of friends coming round to see him, army mates, polo friends, then they just tailed off."

"Then it was the yoga guru, the wellbeing guru, everyone saying we must eat less meat and fly less," the source added. "We were all scratching our heads as they were taking private jets."

However, regardless of how Prince Harry may be currently feeling, one of his friends shared that, given the circumstances, his decision to move to the United States was the correct one.

"He made his decision [to leave] for his family — that was the right choice and he has no regrets. One of the primary reasons for them leaving the UK was the institutional and media issues they felt they faced, so for that they must feel vindicated. But did he get what he wanted? No. The perfect scenario was to get what they originally asked for — 'We'd like to move and still be semi-royals.' So they're finding another way of doing it," a friend claimed.

Whether or not a royal reunion is in the future remains to be seen.