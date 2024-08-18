Prince William doesn't want his younger brother Prince Harry around when he is crowned king someday after their father King Charles III dies, a new report claims.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex remain estranged four years after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back as working royals and left the U.K. for California.

Friends of Prince William told The Sunday Times that the heir to the British throne has yet to forgive his sibling and would exclude Prince Harry from his coronation if it were held now.

"They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad," said one unnamed insider, described by the Times as the royal brothers' close friend.

Despite being said to have a tense relationship with their father as well, Prince Harry attended King Charles' coronation service at Westminster Abbey in May last year.

However, he left London right after the ceremony without being seen speaking to his dad and brother. The birthday of his and Markle's son Prince Archie fell on the same day.

Unlike King Charles, Prince William reportedly doesn't plan to extend an invitation to Prince Harry, whom he hasn't spoken to in almost two years, according to pals of the royals.

The insiders suggested to the outlet that reconciliation hasn't happened because the royal family fears Prince Harry could spill more of their private matters following the Oprah Winfrey interview, "Harry & Meghan" docuseries and his memoir "Spare."

"I can't believe he'd stoop so low. It's outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix and then the book? Three strikes and you're out," one alleged close pal of Prince Harry's said.

Another anonymous insider who claims to have spoken to King Charles shared similar sentiments, saying that they don't see the royal family trusting Prince Harry again anytime soon.

"The problem for the King and other members of the family is the worry that if they have a chat with Harry, it will appear in 'Spare' volume two," the third royal source told the Times. "How do you regain the trust? I don't think Harry ever can."

King Charles' alleged friend added that though the monarch is always open to reconciling with Prince Harry, Prince William and the other members of the royal family are not so forgiving.

"But from the conversations I've had with the King, I would never say their relationship is irreparable. The King's capacity to forgive his son is undimmed. There are other members of the royal family who are much more weighted against Harry, that's the problem."

In February, Prince Harry rushed to the U.K. to visit his father after King Charles' cancer diagnosis was made public.

Following the visit, the Duke of Sussex suggested in a "Good Morning America" interview that he hasn't stopped hoping to repair his strained relationship with his family.

"I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that," he said at the time.

Prince Harry also said he planned to "stop in and see [his] family as much as [he] can."