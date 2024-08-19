It seems like speaking up runs in the family.

Meghan Markle often emphasizes the importance of speaking up for herself, hoping that quality is passed down to her children.

On Sunday, Meghan attended an Afro Women in Power event in Columbia where she noted how her daughter, Princess Lilibet, is already showing signs of confidence, per 'Page Six.'

"Part of the role modeling that I certainly try to do as a mother is to encourage our daughter — who, at 3, she has found her voice," Meghan said. "And we're so proud of that because that is how we, as I was saying, create the conditions in which there's a ripple effect of young girls and young women knowing that if someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard, that's what they're going to do. And they're going to create a different environment than so many of us grew up in."

The 'Suits' alumna also described the inspiration she received from like-minded women.

"I find inspiration in so many of the strong women that are around me, of course, my mother being one of them. So much of how I approach things is through the lens of less about the fight — that's not interesting to me — and more about how do we show up in a space and wash things over with love and kindness and generosity," the 43-year-old added.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Pays Homage To Princess Diana By Wearing Her Butterfly Earrings From 1986

The Duchess recognized that she has been lucky enough to live a life where women feel supported in speaking up. Now, this is a power she wants to see not only in her daughter but in women around the world.

"I was very, very fortunate at a young age to feel as though my voice was being heard, and I think that is a luxury that a lot of young girls and women aren't often afforded," Meghan continued. "For us and the work that we do with the Archewell Foundation, certainly the work that we do as parents and that I do as a mother, is ensuring that young girls feel as though their voices are being heard and also that young boys are being raised to listen and to hear those young women as well."

She added: "As my husband is great testament to, the role of men in this... is key."

RELATED: Meghan Markle To Drop Explosive Tell-All Memoir That Will 'Fill Charles, William, And Kate With Horror:' Report

The Archewell Foundation, her charity with Prince Harry, "mission is simple: show up, do good."

"Our work is underpinned by the core belief that mental health and our collective wellbeing are paramount. We prioritize solutions that consider families, youth, race and gender, and strive to find the joy and hope we all share for the future," the charity's description says on its website.