Steve Harvey has been accused of allegedly getting paid to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president and shaming Black people into voting for her.

The "Family Feud" host became a trending topic on X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday after he responded to Dr. Umar Johnson's claims that Harvey and other Black celebrities received money to pressure Black voters into supporting Harris in the November presidential election.

Last week, the controversial psychologist and media personality took to his Instagram to call out Harvey and his fellow comedian and radio host Rickey Smiley over what he believes to be performative support of Harris.

"Kamala Harris and the Democratic plantation [are] paying you celebrities -- paying you -- to shame Black people into voting," Johnson claimed in a clip reposted by an X user. "Y'all know we not going to get nothing out of that vote, but they be getting paid. Y'all being bought."

He went on to allege that the Harris campaign offered him "$10,000 for an interview" with the Democratic presidential candidate.

He claimed to have turned down the alleged offer but said he was willing to sit down with Harris for an interview.

On Monday's episode of his radio show, "The Steve Harvey Morning Show," Harvey denied Dr. Umar's claims that he was bought by the Harris campaign, saying that he received no such offers.

"Let me clear the air on something. You can't hire Steve Harvey for $10,000. I don't know where you got that number from, but you can't offer Steve Harvey $10,000 to do nothing. You can go through the industry and ask about me," Harvey said, as seen in a clip obtained by The Art of Dialogue.

"I don't do nothing -- nothing -- for $10,000. Don't even insult the brand equity that I built over these 30 years on television. I just don't, man," he added.

The game show host clarified that there was "no hate" between him and Dr. Umar and that he's a fan of the other man's work.

However, he insisted that he was openly supporting Harris "absolutely free of charge" because he wants "this country to be in her hands as opposed to Donald Trump's hands."

Harvey acknowledged that he, Smiley, and D.L. Hughley -- whom he said are currently "running the airwaves of Black radio" -- are "on the same page."

However, he noted that this does not mean they are getting paid by the Harris campaign.

"I'm doing it gladly for free," Harvey explained.

He continued, "The Black vote is not for sale. But it is a very important block of votes that can control the outcome of this election. And if I have my way, and it's within God's will, she will be the next president of the United States. Because the alternative -- it's only two people running for president, it's Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. That's the choice."

A number of X users sided with Dr. Umar, with one person tweeting: "It's extremely disingenuous and absolutely disgusting to pay celebrities to get their followers to vote for somebody without disclosing the fact that they're being paid."

"Steve Harvey seems like such a smart man... then this? Dang," another commented.

A third comment slammed Harvey as "embarrassing," claiming: "He may not allow them to pay him for an interview, but admitting to giving a presidential candidate 'easy plays' to help them win is just as bad, if not worse."

"This IS the root cause of why most politicians don't care to WORK for the Black vote because they know there are public figures who will easily hand it to them," the comment continued.

But others came to Harvey's defense and slammed Dr. Umar.

"Who really takes Dr. Umar seriously?" one person questioned.

Another supporter commented, "Thank you Steve. FACTS!!"

But Dr. Umar isn't the only famous figure who called out Harvey, Smiley, and Hughley.

In a recent video on social media, former NBA player Kwame Brown described them as "gatekeepers" who are part of the so-called "go along, get along gang" for throwing their support for Harris.

"These n***as are go along, get along gang," Brown claimed in the clip reposted on X.

"Anytime you have a man jump on TV or jump on his radio show and call or tell his followers to ... follow or unfollow Black people that don't like Kamala...what if the Black people were voting for [independent presidential candidate] Cornel West? Oh, that don't fit his narrative."