Stacey Dash is setting the record straight on the long-running rumors that she has been undergoing skin bleaching treatments to achieve a lighter complexion.

The "Clueless" actress, 57, denied that she was ever "dark-skinned" while responding to fans' comments under one of her recent TikTok videos.

In the clip, Dash appeared to be in the middle of her nighttime beauty routine and could be seen using a gua sha tool on her face.

"This is absolutely genius. It's a gua sha. It ices your face," she said as she scraped the smooth-edged stone tool across her skin to demonstrate its healing and cooling effects.

While most comments under her video praised her for her youthful looks or asked about the tool's effectiveness, one person directly asked Dash why her skin tone seemed much lighter now compared to her "Clueless" days.

"How did you turn white[?]" the user asked. "I thought you wer[e] darkskin.. No Shade!"

In her response, Dash claimed that her current skin color is her natural one, indirectly denying the claims that she bleached her skin or underwent other treatments to make her complexion lighter.

"No I was never dark-skinned. I'm Mexican and Black. I just used to live in the sun when I was younger," she responded to the user.

The actress added, "Thank you for being kind."

Dash also shut down the skin-lightening procedure claims last year in a video she shared via Instagram and TikTok.

In that video, she claimed that staying out of direct sunlight and consistently using sunscreen were the reasons behind her lighter skin tone.

"No sun. I don't bleach my skin. I just don't go in the sun," Dash said.

Dash's ex-boyfriend R. Prophet previously fueled the speculation by claiming in a 2016 interview that the actress bleaches her skin.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is Kenneth Ryan Anthony, claimed to VladTV at the time, "I would say...look, look at her skin now. She don't seem like she's the same tone to me."

"Would you say she's the same color? I think she has taken something to make her skin a little bit lighter," he suggested.

R. Prophet suggested that Dash may have lightened her complexion to improve her career.

"What I found is, some people out there feel like they'll be better received by the wider audience, if you will, if they become lighter," he claimed. "In my best opinion, I'd say yeah, she done did something to her skin. She done had some work done."