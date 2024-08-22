Simone Biles was allegedly almost scammed by a nightclub while she was in France for the Paris Olympics 2024.

The 11-time Olympic medalist, 27, opened up about the alleged incident while she was getting ready for her day in a new video on TikTok.

Biles revealed that she enjoyed a night out with her loved ones in Paris following the 2024 Summer Olympics' closing ceremony on Aug. 11.

The group headed to a Paris nightclub to have some fun after wrapping up their competitions, but Biles was shocked by the prices of some of the booze.

According to Biles, the unidentified nightclub tried to charge her $26,000 for one bottle of champagne, which she ended up not buying.

"We had closing ceremonies at the Olympics. I went and after that we went out. You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne. Like, are you insane?" Biles said in her video.

The athlete accused the nightclub of trying to sneakily overcharge her.

"Obviously, I didn't buy it, but why would you even try to play me like that? Like, that's wild," she added.

Biles noted that it was an example of the negative aspects of her fame as the most decorated gymnast in history.

"I don't know, sometimes the attention, I'd rather not have it. I'd rather just be as normal as possible... I don't know," she said.

Social media users did not seem too surprised by Biles' claim that a nightclub tried to pull a fast one on her.

"Yup. be careful at those clubs and high-end restaurants," one Instagram user commented under a repost of her video.

"Club said 'this big bank Biles,'" another joked.

A third comment read, "$26,000 I have never been that thirsty in my entire life [laughing emojis]. It must've been Jesus' tears in that bottle."

"They were wildin' [shaking me head]," another quipped.

While she didn't mention the name of the club, Biles was spotted with her sister Adria Biles at the L'Arc nightclub in photos she shared on Aug. 12, Fox News Digital reported.

At the time, she described the Paris club as "the reason I'm unwell this morning."

Despite balking at the alleged price of the champagne, Biles can more than afford a $26,000 bottle of bubbly as she has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This could see a massive jump following her stellar performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she three gold medals and one silver.

Biles won her first Paris Olympics gold in the team event alongside Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles.

She nabbed her second and third golds in the individual all-around and the vault.

Biles scored a silver in the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor routine on Aug. 5.

"I've accomplished way more than my wildest dreams, not just at this Olympics, but in this sport," she said in a press conference following her last event, as quoted by People.

"I can't be mad at my performances," Biles continued. "A couple of years ago I didn't think I'd be back here at an Olympic game."

Biles previously pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 halfway through the competition after suffering from a case of "twisties," which made attempting her highly technical flips risky.

Discussing her comeback at this year's Games, Biles told the press, "Competing and then walking away with four medals, I'm not mad about it. I'm pretty proud of myself, and it's always so exciting to compete."