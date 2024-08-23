Jennifer Lopez will not be giving back her last engagement ring any time soon.

Lopez and Ben Affleck have been in the throws of an incredibly tumultuous on-again-off-again situation for some time. The pair have been married for two years – the second go-round between the couple.

According to 'Daily Mail,' Lopez, 55, is likely to keep the $5.6 million engagement ring that Ben Affleck gave to her when he proposed the second time. The ring sports a stunning green diamond. Keeping this ring shoots the value of her ring collection up to a jaw-dropping $17 million.

It is believed that Lopez will hold on to this most recent ring due to her history of doing so. She has kept the ring of every man who has proposed to her in the past. This includes Ben Affleck from the first time around, Marc Anthony, Cris Judd, Ojani Noa, and Alex Rodriguez.

Furthermore, when Affleck, 52, and Lopez were married, they did not sign a prenup. Therefore, it stands to reason that the singer will be holding onto the ring for she is under no legal obligation to return it.

An engagement specialist at Lorel Diamonds, Laura Taylor, spoke to 'Daily Mail' about the impressive stock pile of engagement rings that the performer is building.

"'With the addition of Ben Affleck's green engagement ring, J.Lo's collection of engagement rings is now worth an estimated $17 million. The most expensive ring she has kept is the blue diamond ring from Anthony, which she described in a 2021 interview as her most treasured piece of jewelry, even more so than the pink diamond Ben gave her during their first engagement," she told the outlet. "While her latest engagement ring is certainly beautiful, I suspect that the engagement ring from Anthony will still hold the top spot for her."

However, while the ring may not be the most expensive, Taylor shared that it is significant to the star in other ways. "The ring is worth roughly $5.6m thanks to the rarity of natural green diamonds, which also happens to be J.Lo's lucky color."