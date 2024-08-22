Well, he did have a lot on his mind.

Fred Richard was a member of the 2024 Olympic USA gymnastics team. He performed exceptionally well, receiving a bronze medal in the Men's Artistic Team All-Around in Paris. While a champion during the game, he did let his mind slip when it came to some other logistics.

According to 'The Jasmine Brand,' the athlete forgot his girlfriend's tickets to the Olympics.

It was not discovered that said tickets had been forgotten until after his girlfriend had flown all the way to Paris. The Olympian spoke in an interview about the mix-up.

"My girlfriend, she goes to the University of Michigan, she flew up to see me in Paris for the team final, but I forgot to get her tickets because I was busy," he told 'US Weekly.'

By the time she got to Paris, she texted her Olympian boyfriend, asking him to send her her tickets for the Olympic finals.

"She flew up, landed there and then the night before she texted me like, 'I don't want to bother you too much, I know you're locking in. But don't forget to send me the tickets.' " However, there were no tickets to send.

His agent was able to save the day. Tasked with both getting ready to do his best in the worldwide competition and fixing a logistical nightmare for both his girlfriend and her father who had accompanied her, Richard shared that he texted his agent, "Please fix this."

The athlete's agent was able to acquire tickets for the father and daughter. Despite the mishap working out, the Olympian knows he won't be living down. "Oh, I've already been hearing about it," he said.

The father and daughter duo were able to see Fred Richard compete in the Olympic event. He went on to place third — Team USA's first team all-around medal since 2008.

"Yeah, I messed up big time on that one," he told the outlet.

As far as his future endeavors, Richard, who also attends the University of Michigan, said that "Once I get back to Michigan and into the flow of things, I definitely want to pursue content with other athletes from the school because I'm always hanging out with them. I'm looking forward to making that content happen."