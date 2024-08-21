Nearly twenty years after being sentenced for the murder of his pregnant wife, Scott Peterson is back in the spotlight with a new claim that he hopes will exonerate him.

In his first on-camera interview for Peacock's 'Face to Face with Scott Peterson,' Peterson, now 49, reaffirms his innocence regarding the deaths of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Connor. He suggests that a "burglary" in their Modesto, California, neighborhood could have led to his wife's disappearance.

"There was a burglary across the street from our home," Peterson said from Mule Creek State Prison. "And I believe that Laci went over there to see what was going on, and that's when she was taken." Laci disappeared on Christmas Eve in 2002, and her body was found in the San Francisco Bay months later.

Peterson accuses investigators of withholding evidence that could have potentially proven his innocence. "There are so many instances where there was evidence that didn't fit the detectives' theory that they ignored," he alleges. "People want the answer they believed in to be the answer."

The documentary reveals that witnesses reported a suspicious van in the area on December 24, 2002, and one claimed to have seen a pregnant woman being forced into a van. However, former Modesto detectives Jon Buehler and Al Brocchini dismissed these claims, stating no new evidence could exonerate Peterson.

Peterson expressed his regret for not testifying at his trial and hopes that revealing his side will alleviate some of his family's suffering. "If I have a chance to get the reality out there... maybe that takes a little bit of hurt off my family," he says.

His sister-in-law, Janey Peterson, asserts that she believes Scott is wrongfully convicted. The Los Angeles Innocence Project is currently investigating new evidence that could prove his innocence. The series also touches on Peterson's extramarital affair with Amber Frey, which he admits was "horrible" but not directly related to the murder charges.

Peterson, who was initially sentenced to death, is now seeking to appeal the investigation that led to his imprisonment.

'Face to Face with Scott Peterson' is available to stream now on Peacock.